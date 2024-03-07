New Netflix action series called ‘French John Wick’ is flying up top 10

It has been hailed by action fans as a “must watch” show.

A new Netflix series is climbing up the streamer’s top 10 TV list and is being hailed by action fans as a “must watch”.

That show is Furies, which comes from France and is set in Paris’ criminal underworld.

The show centres on a young woman (Lina El Arabi) who, while hunting down her father’s killer, is recruited by ‘The Fury’ (Marina Foïs) – the so-called sheriff of the city’s mafia scene.

The Fury’s role is to keep the peace between the six crime families operating in the French capital and she is looking for a successor to thwart an impending war amongst Paris’ underbelly.

Released on Netflix on the 1 March and also starring Mathieu Kassovitz (The Bureau, La Haine), Furies in recent days has climbed up the list of the streaming service’s top 10 most watched shows in the UK.

And many have taken to social media to praise the eight-episode series for its high-octane action set-pieces, with it even earning comparisons to the John Wick franchise.

You can see a sample of these positive reactions on Twitter right here:

