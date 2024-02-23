Netflix’s ‘terrifying’ new true crime doc produced by Louis Theroux rockets to number one

‘Watch it during the day time with all the lights on,’ one viewer warned.

A new Netflix documentary produced by Louis Theroux is already at the top of the streamer’s series chart in Ireland and the UK just two days after being released.

The two-part doc is titled Can I Tell You a Secret? and tells the story of some of the women targeted by serial stalker Matthew Hardy.

In 2022, Hardy received the longest custodial sentence in British history for stalking online, with the series exploring “the women’s experiences, the police investigation and how Hardy was ultimately brought to justice”.

A description on Netflix’s Tudum website for the show reads:

“It’s the stuff of horror movies: The phone rings, a woman answers and hears nothing but slow, heavy breathing — and there’s no telling who’s on the other end. “The true-crime docuseries Can I Tell You a Secret?, from Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare director Liza Williams, profiles three women subjected to harassment like this by serial cyberstalker Matthew Hardy. The women had no idea who was behind it all — Hardy’s modus operandi was to pose as people the victims knew on social media, using fake profiles to spread relationship-ending lies about them. “In the face of mounting evidence and an ever-growing number of victims, how did Hardy manage to get away with his crimes for over a decade?”

Produced by Netflix and Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse company, Can I Tell You a Secret? has led many viewers to take to social media to describe how “terrifying” they found the series.

Number one on ⁦@netflix⁩ . Congrats to all my colleagues at team ⁦@MindhouseTV⁩ for telling this important and powerful story. And a big thank you to all the contributors who trusted us to do it well. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wZW2ONNJOc — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) February 23, 2024

Can I Tell You a Secret? is streaming on Netflix right now.