Search icon

News

23rd Feb 2024

Netflix’s ‘terrifying’ new true crime doc produced by Louis Theroux rockets to number one

Stephen Porzio

‘Watch it during the day time with all the lights on,’ one viewer warned.

A new Netflix documentary produced by Louis Theroux is already at the top of the streamer’s series chart in Ireland and the UK just two days after being released.

The two-part doc is titled Can I Tell You a Secret? and tells the story of some of the women targeted by serial stalker Matthew Hardy.

In 2022, Hardy received the longest custodial sentence in British history for stalking online, with the series exploring “the women’s experiences, the police investigation and how Hardy was ultimately brought to justice”.

Produced by Louis Theroux, Can I Tell You a Secret? rockets to Netflix number one

A description on Netflix’s Tudum website for the show reads:

“It’s the stuff of horror movies: The phone rings, a woman answers and hears nothing but slow, heavy breathing — and there’s no telling who’s on the other end.

“The true-crime docuseries Can I Tell You a Secret?, from Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare director Liza Williams, profiles three women subjected to harassment like this by serial cyberstalker Matthew Hardy. The women had no idea who was behind it all — Hardy’s modus operandi was to pose as people the victims knew on social media, using fake profiles to spread relationship-ending lies about them.

“In the face of mounting evidence and an ever-growing number of victims, how did Hardy manage to get away with his crimes for over a decade?”

Produced by Netflix and Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse company, Can I Tell You a Secret? has led many viewers to take to social media to describe how “terrifying” they found the series.

Following the documentary’s success, Theroux tweeted: “Number one on ⁦Netflix. Congrats to all my colleagues at team Mindhouse for telling this important and powerful story.

“And a big thank you to all the contributors who trusted us to do it well.”

Can I Tell You a Secret? is streaming on Netflix right now.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Harry Potter series release date finally confirmed

Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter series release date finally confirmed

By Ryan Price

Museum looking for Taylor Swift superfan to work as advisor

celebrity

Museum looking for Taylor Swift superfan to work as advisor

By Ryan Price

Dad grounds daughter for a week for starting her period too early

Comment

Dad grounds daughter for a week for starting her period too early

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells stripped of CBE

Breaking News

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells stripped of CBE

By Ryan Price

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

By Nina McLaughlin

Grange Hill actor Stuart Organ dies aged 72

Grange Hill actor Stuart Organ dies aged 72

By Joseph Loftus

Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

By Joseph Loftus

Shamima Begum loses appeal over removal of citizenship

Breaking News

Shamima Begum loses appeal over removal of citizenship

By Ryan Price

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

By Joseph Loftus

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

Football

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

By Callum Boyle

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

numbers

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

By JOE

Ex-Everton player facing life in prison after TV confession

Everton

Ex-Everton player facing life in prison after TV confession

By Callum Boyle

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells stripped of CBE

Breaking News

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells stripped of CBE

By Ryan Price

Americans are dipping cookies into Guinness and they must be stopped

Alcohol

Americans are dipping cookies into Guinness and they must be stopped

By Ryan Price

QPR star Ilias Chair reportedly handed 12 month prison sentence

Crime

QPR star Ilias Chair reportedly handed 12 month prison sentence

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

By Nina McLaughlin

Ricky Gervais wants to live long enough to see young generation ‘cancelled’ by the next one

cancel culture

Ricky Gervais wants to live long enough to see young generation ‘cancelled’ by the next one

By Charlie Herbert

David Jason set to return as Del Boy for one-off special

Channel 4

David Jason set to return as Del Boy for one-off special

By Ryan Price

Grange Hill actor Stuart Organ dies aged 72

Grange Hill actor Stuart Organ dies aged 72

By Joseph Loftus

PGA pro left shocked after she is ‘mansplained’ about how to swing a golf club

Golf

PGA pro left shocked after she is ‘mansplained’ about how to swing a golf club

By Callum Boyle

Terminator star Linda Hamilton ‘set to play future version of 11’ in Stranger Things season 5

Linda Hamilton

Terminator star Linda Hamilton ‘set to play future version of 11’ in Stranger Things season 5

By Ryan Price

Load more stories