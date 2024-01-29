Search icon

29th Jan 2024

Netflix fans ‘can’t sleep’ after watching gritty new crime series as it’s ‘just too good’

Charlie Herbert

Griselda

The series has people hooked

Netflix have been given sleepless nights thanks to the platform’s latest crime series because it’s ‘just too good.’

The six-part series in question is Griselda, a biographical drama about notorious Colombian drug lord (or should be drug lady?) Griselda Blanco.

Blanco was a long-serving boss in the infamous Medellín cartel, the same drug racket Pablo Escobar ran for the best part of two decades. She was an equally powerful figure in her own right, often known as ‘The Godmother of Cocaine’ or ‘Queenpin’.

In fact, Escobar himself once said: “The only man I was ever afraid of was a woman named Griselda Blanco.”

So she wasn’t to be messed with.

The Netflix series stars Sofia Vergara, best known for her role as Gloria in the hit sitcom Modern Family, as Blanco but it’s safe to say this is a world away from her comedy work.

As you might expect from a series about the world of organised crime and drug empires, there are some pretty brutal and savage moments.

You can watch the trailer below.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “Griselda tells the story of a devoted mother who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. As the series dramatises, her lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her to navigate between the worlds of underground business and family.”

And Griselda has been well-received by both critics and audiences, holding a critics score of 88 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.6/10 rating on IMDb.

Viewers have been hooked by the series as well, with some saying they’ve been avoiding sleep so they can binge it.

Taking to X, one fan wrote: “I refuse to go to sleep because Griselda has me soooo hooked.”

Another said: “Supposed to be asleep by Griselda is fire.”

“I’m so sleepy but Sofia Vergara is killing this role Griselda, a third commented. “This is genuinely one of the best TV shows I’ve ever seen. Sofia Vergara completely transformed herself.”

Someone else described the show as the “best six hours of TV I’ve watched in a LONG time,” with another adding: “It’s just too good.”

All episodes of Griselda are available to watch now on Netflix in the UK and Ireland.

