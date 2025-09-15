NATO is at war with Russia, Kremlin says

‘Nato is at war with Russia. This is obvious, and it does not require any additional evidence.’

Nato is “at war with Russia”, the Kremlin has said in latest comments to Russian media.

The statements comes a week after Russia infringed on Polish airspace with at least 19 drones that had to be shot down by Nato forces.

Furthermore, tensions have been on the rise between Russia and the West, as Nato attempts to provide aid to Ukraine while skirting around the edges of direct feet-on-the-ground involvement.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Russian President Vladimir Putin, told state-run news agency RIA Novosti: “Nato is at war with Russia. This is obvious, and it does not require any additional evidence.

“Nato is de facto involved in this war.”

Theses comments come after Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski had attempted to play down tensions that had been heightened last week following the drone incursion.

He insisted that Nato is not at war with Russia.

While Nato has undoubtably been involved in the war, the organisation has not directly entered it, nor deployed troops to fight.

In the wake of Russia’s incursion into Polish airspace, Poland triggered Nato article 4, an alert to allies about a significant threat as well as a call to consultation on how to respond.

Meanwhile, article 5 carries more weight, which Poland did not trigger, carries more weight alerting allies to an armed attack that is considered an attack against all members, triggering an obligation for other members to take “such action as it deems necessary,” including the use of armed force, to restore security.

Following the incursion incident, the UK foreign Office said that Russian ambassador to London had been summoned following an “unprecedented violation” of Nato airspace.

“The UK stands united with Poland, Romania, Ukraine and our NATO Allies in unreservedly condemning these reckless actions,” the Foreign Office statement added.