‘My nephew put ham in my son’s PS5 – my sister should buy him a new one’

News just in from Reddit…

A woman has been left fuming after her four-year-old nephew put ham in her 10-year-old son’s new Playstation 5.

That’s not a sentence you read everyday, is it?

Taking to Reddit’s Am I the A**hole group, the OP explained how her son had got the console for Christmas, but it wasn’t long before disaster struck.

“My 10-year-old son got a PlayStation for Christmas. My four-year-old nephew stuck a piece of ham in the disc part and tried to turn it on,” she explained.

“He also dropped a controller on the hard floor damaging is very slightly.

“The PlayStation is okay but I rather my sister buy my son a new one and take this one.

“My sister said I was being ridiculous and that one is still fine. I told my sister unless she buys it I’m not having them over again.”

The rather unique tale sparked enormous debate amongst Redditors.

“Not the a**hole,” one person wrote, adding: “Sony won’t honour the warranty if something goes wrong in two weeks and they open it up and see ham juice leaked somewhere in there.

“Your sister should have been supervising her child. When my kid was that age, I watched him like a hawk, because 4-year-olds do 4-year-old things and I knew it was my responsibility to replace anything he damaged.”

A second said: “Assuming it’s the new PlayStation 5 the disc drive is removable. You can compromise by having her buy a new disc drive.”

While a third wrote: ” By all means your sister should be paying for a new controller and even for a professional clean of the console, but expecting her to buy a new console when it still works fine is too far.”