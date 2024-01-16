Mum of 4 and weight loss influencer Mila de Jesus dies aged 35

Heartbreaking news

Mila de Jesus has died aged 35 after a suspected cardiac arrest.

The 35-year-old influencer had nearly 60,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she encouraged her followers to lead healthier lives.

Mila, who hailed from Brazil, first rose to fame back in 2017 after she began to share the details behind her weightloss journey.

She underwent a gastric bypass that same year, and detailed her recovery with her followers.

Her death was announced in a heartbreaking post to the account yesterday.

The post, which is written in Portuguese, reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday.

“In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot.”

Fans have flocked to the post to share their sadness at the news.

“All my most sincere condolences,” one person wrote.

A second put: “So sad, my God a lot of light, Mila. Rest in peace.”

Her son Pedro shared his own heartbreaking tribute.

“Rest, mom. I love you so much and no one will ever love me like you. God bless you.”