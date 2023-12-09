Mum disgusted after daughter is cast as ‘someone’s wife’ in school play

School play season is here

One mum has been left feeling ‘disgusted’ after finding out her daughter’s role in her school’s nativity play.

Taking to Mumsnet, she explained: “My daughter has been cast as ‘someone’s wife’ in the nativity play – the ‘Innkeeper’s wife’ to be precise. This is not OK!

“Normally I am pretty relaxed about all things school, and I certainly feel sorry for the teachers’ workloads, but come on people.

“No woman should be identified by her relationship to a man? Surely. I’m itching to call them out on this. Itching.

“This is how casual everyday feminism gets perpetuated by people not calling people out on this stuff.

“It just bothers me that in the core learning place for our kids, this stuff just goes on with no one batting an eyelid.”

Her comments left people divided on the online forum, with some supporting her arguments, but others calling out the fact that the nativity is a pretty old story.

“I am itching to tell you that you are being unbelievably ridiculous,” one person put.

“I agree with you. She should be referred to as the Innkeeper’s significant other. If not, insist your daughter is recast as a sheep,” another joked.

A third put: “I don’t see the problem either. Your daughter has an actual role and is not one of the many sheep or angels.”

“I don’t get the issue here I’m afraid. The play is set over 2000 years ago when women were somebody’s wife,” a fourth concluded.