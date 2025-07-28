Search icon

28th Jul 2025

Multiple killed and others seriously injured in Germany train crash

Harry Warner

The incident happened yesterday evening

Multiple people have been killed and many more seriously injured in a train crash in south west Germany.

The incident happened at 18:10 local time (17:10 BST) yesterday when the train derailed in a forested area.

The BBC said the train was reportedly carrying around 100 people at the time of the crash.

Operator Deutsche Bahn said the train crashed at Riedlingen near Stuttgart for “unknown reasons”.

Reports say there had been a storm in the area shortly before.

In a post on X, German Chancellor Freidrich Merz said: “The train accident in the Biberach district shocks me.

“I am in close contact with the Interior Minister and the Transport Minister and have asked them to support the rescue forces with all available means.

“We mourn the victims. I express my deepest sympathy to their families.”

In a statement, Ulm police said that current investigations showed “three people were killed and other passengers were seriously injured”.

Footage from the aftermath of the crash shows a pile up of carriages and a large emergency response.

Deutsche Bahn said the train was on a 90 km (55 mile) route between Sigmaringen and Ulm when it derailed.

On X it wrote: “The exact situation is still unclear at this time.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and everyone who now has to process this experience.”

