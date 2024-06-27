One of the greatest ever war films is among the movies on TV tonight

“Everybody got to die sometime, Red.”

The weather is cooling down, we’re approaching the end of the week, it’s the perfect time to stick the feet up and watch one of the great movies on TV this evening.

Our pick of the bunch is one of the greatest war films ever made – Platoon.

Oliver Stone’s critically-acclaimed 1986 film follows a three-way confrontation between two US Army sergeants and the Viet-Cong during the Vietnam war and features an all-star cast including Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Keith David, Kevin Dillon, John C. McGinley, Forest Whitaker, and Johnny Depp.

Based on Stone’s experience from the war, Sheen stars as a rookie recruit who gets caught up in a feud between his Platoon Sergeant (Berenger) and his Squad Leader (Dafoe).

Nominated for eight Academy Awards and winning four, including Best Picture, Best Director for Stone, Best Sound, and Best Film Editing, Platoon has been praised for its realism of the Vietnam war based on Stone’s first-hand experience.

It has also received critical acclaim for its performances from its lead actors, as well as its direction, screenplay and cinematography.

Frequently named as one of the best war films ever made, Platoon is also seen as the pinnacle of Vietnam war movies alongside The Deer Hunter and Apocalypse Now.

Platoon is available to watch on ITV4 at 10.30pm this evening.

Here are all the other great movies on TV tonight

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – Film Four – 6.35pm

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in this classic 2003 rom-com about a couple who choose each other as clashing romantic experiments.

For Your Eyes Only – ITV4 – 8pm

Roger Moore stars as James Bond, who is assigned to find a missing British vessel equipped with a weapons encryption device and prevent it from falling into enemy hands.

True Lies – Comedy Central – 9pm

James Cameron directs this 1994 action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a U.S. government agent, who struggles to balance his double life as a spy with his familial duties.

A Quiet Place – Film Four – 9pm

With A Quiet Place: Day One coming to Irish cinemas this week, what better way to prepare by watching the first film in the horror franchise.

Open Range – Film Four – 10.45pm

Kevin Costner directs, co-produces and stars in this 2003 Western based on the novel The Open Range Men by Lauran Paine, alongside Robert Duvall, Annette Bening, Michael Gambon, and Michael Jeter.

Live and Let Die – ITV1 – 10.45pm

The second of Roger Moore’s Bond movies on TV this evening sees the spy sent to stop a diabolically brilliant heroin magnate armed with a complex organisation and a reliable psychic tarot card reader.

Darkman – Film Four -1.30pm

Sam Raimi directs this 1990 superhero film before superhero films were cool. Liam Neeson stars as a scientist who is brutally disfigured in an attack, and subsequently develops superhuman abilities.