09th Sep 2023

Missing terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been arrested by police

George McKay

Daniel Khalife has been arrested in Chiswick, London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The force confirmed the missing terror suspect was caught just before 11:00 BST in the Chiswick area of London.

He is currently in custody, it has been confirmed.

Met Police officials confirmed overnight sightings of missing terror suspect Daniel Khalife as they release a new description this morning (Saturday September 9).

These new sightings in Chiswick sparked “intensive” searches, 4.5 miles from HMP Wandsworth, where the former soldier escaped by hiding under a food delivery van on Wednesday.

Yesterday, officers were going door-to-door to try and find the missing 21-year-old, as well as poring over CCTV footage and utilising a police helicopter in the area.

There was also a reward of up to £20,000 for information that led directly to Daniel Khalife’s arrest.

More to follow…

