05th Feb 2024

Met Office issues major snow warning as large parts of UK set for deluge

Nina McLaughlin

It looks like we’re going to be in for a freeze towards the end of the week

The Met Office has issued weather warnings over snow that is set to hit the country later this week.

Although the forecaster is thus far uncertain of the exact area snow is set to hit, it has issued a yellow weather warning for much of the north of the country.

The warnings begin in the early hours of Thursday morning, and last until Friday morning.

They said that a 200-mile “band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow” is set to pummel the country.

However, the forecaster maintained that there was still much “uncertainty” over how much snow will arrive.

They predict that there is a “small chance” of power cuts, as well as delays on roads and potential disruption to public transport.

The forecaster also issued warnings over a “slight chance” that rural communities may get cut off due to the weather.

