Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

80mph winds are forecast across much of the UK

The Met Office has warned of a possible ‘danger to life’ as Storm Agnes is set to hit numerous parts of the United Kingdom.

A yellow warning for Storm Agnes is in place for most of the country from 10am on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday.

The warning spans from the southwest of England, all the way up to Scotland, and across to Northern Ireland too.

The Met Office said that “injuries and danger to life from flying debris” are possible.

They also warned of “large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads, and properties”.

They too claimed that the “significantly disruptive” strong winds could cause damage to buildings, power cuts, and travel disruptions.

Mark Sidaway, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, explained: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday.

“There is some uncertainty on the precise track and strength of this weather system, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60mph gusts affecting inland areas.”

He added: “Some Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of 65 to 75mph, with a small chance of 80mph gusts on the most exposed coasts and headlands.”

The news comes after days of torrential rain soaked much of the country.

