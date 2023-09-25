Search icon

News

25th Sep 2023

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

Joseph Loftus

80mph winds are forecast across much of the UK

The Met Office has warned of a possible ‘danger to life’ as Storm Agnes is set to hit numerous parts of the United Kingdom.

A yellow warning for Storm Agnes is in place for most of the country from 10am on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday.

The warning spans from the southwest of England, all the way up to Scotland, and across to Northern Ireland too.

The Met Office said that “injuries and danger to life from flying debris” are possible.

They also warned of “large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads, and properties”.

They too claimed that the “significantly disruptive” strong winds could cause damage to buildings, power cuts, and travel disruptions.

Mark Sidaway, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, explained: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday.

“There is some uncertainty on the precise track and strength of this weather system, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60mph gusts affecting inland areas.”

He added: “Some Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of 65 to 75mph, with a small chance of 80mph gusts on the most exposed coasts and headlands.”

The news comes after days of torrential rain soaked much of the country.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Dad fuming as son, 11, is too tall for kid’s meal at Chinese restaurant

Dad fuming as son, 11, is too tall for kid’s meal at Chinese restaurant

By Joseph Loftus

Android users are debating swapping to Apple after seeing impressive new action mode

Android

Android users are debating swapping to Apple after seeing impressive new action mode

By JOE

Bizarre Bundesliga rule denies Kane first Bayern hat trick

Bayern Munich

Bizarre Bundesliga rule denies Kane first Bayern hat trick

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Russia takes Jeremy Clarkson’s cannibalism comment quite literally – turns it into propaganda

Cost of living crisis

Russia takes Jeremy Clarkson’s cannibalism comment quite literally – turns it into propaganda

By Steve Hopkins

Breaking: Man stabs 4 people in fatal terror attack in Germany

Germany

Breaking: Man stabs 4 people in fatal terror attack in Germany

By Nooruddean Choudry

Donald Trump chooses WWE magnate Linda McMahon for key role

America

Donald Trump chooses WWE magnate Linda McMahon for key role

By JOE

The majority of English voters support footballers taking the knee

England (football)

The majority of English voters support footballers taking the knee

By Charlie Herbert

Six Omicron variant cases discovered in Scotland

Covid-19

Six Omicron variant cases discovered in Scotland

By Charlie Herbert

British national anthem set to change after Queen’s death

Prince Charles

British national anthem set to change after Queen’s death

By Steve Hopkins

Neymar already ‘very unhappy’ in Saudi Arabia

Football

Neymar already ‘very unhappy’ in Saudi Arabia

By Callum Boyle

Army ‘on standby’ after police officers turn in guns following charge over Chris Kaba’s murder

gun crime

Army ‘on standby’ after police officers turn in guns following charge over Chris Kaba’s murder

By Steve Hopkins

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

suella braverman

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

By Jack Peat

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

ethan payne

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

By Charlie Herbert

Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

By Joseph Loftus

Chelsea co-owner runs from fans after Aston Villa defeat

Behdad Eghbali

Chelsea co-owner runs from fans after Aston Villa defeat

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Twitter reacts as Wayne Rooney earns Manchester United their first win in nine matches

Anthony Martial

Twitter reacts as Wayne Rooney earns Manchester United their first win in nine matches

By Kevin Beirne

You could be spending extra to include emoji in texts

Emoji

You could be spending extra to include emoji in texts

By Tom Victor

Channel 4’s news report from Grenfell Tower is very powerful

London

Channel 4’s news report from Grenfell Tower is very powerful

By Paul Moore

Michael Essien’s bizarre statue in Ghana is even worse than Ronaldo’s dodgy bust

Art

Michael Essien’s bizarre statue in Ghana is even worse than Ronaldo’s dodgy bust

By JOE

England’s fifth test match against India at Old Trafford cancelled over Covid

England’s fifth test match against India at Old Trafford cancelled over Covid

By Steve Hopkins

Boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat, 19, dies following fight at World Championship

Boxing

Boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat, 19, dies following fight at World Championship

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories