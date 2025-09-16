‘Man overboard’ is an offensive term says the Royal Yachting Association

The term ‘man overboard’ has been deemed offensive

The Royal Yachting Association has deemed ‘man overboard’ an offensive term and should be avoided.

The governing body urges the use of the term ‘person in water’ instead.

The RYA want its members to use the ‘correct term’ to ‘honour and value’ women and non-binary people.

According to its inclusive language, the phrase ‘man overboard’ can be used to initiate emergency procedures and to raise the alarm, however, beyond emergencies, ‘person in water’ is now the preferred term.

The RYA also advises the use of ‘boat handling’ or ‘deck work’ instead of the word ‘seamanship’.

That being said, ‘sportmanship’ could also be offensive as it “might not be comfortable for a person who recognises themselves to be a woman or non-binary,” per LBC.

The RYA guide states: “Some language in sailing and boating environments might not value or represent people who identify as female or prefer gender-neutral terms.

“For a long time, some terminology focused on the male perspective of being involved in sailing and boating.

“As the representation of people identifying as female or non-binary has increased within our sport and recreation, it’s important that the language that we use honours and values them too.”

