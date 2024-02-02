Search icon

News

02nd Feb 2024

Man lived for 82 years without ever knowing what a woman looked like

Nina McLaughlin

The story of a man who lived for a whopping 82 years without ever knowing what a woman looked like has been doing the rounds on the internet this week.

Mihailo Tolotos was born around 1856, but his mother tragically died in childbirth.

Tolotos was left as an orphan as a result, but he was soon adopted by Orthodox Monks.

The Monks lived in Mount Athos monastery, which is located in Greece.

Tolotos spent his childhood abiding by the rules of the monastery where he lived.

One of the laws of the location was that no woman was ever allowed to set foot in the monastery’s grounds, which naturally meant Tolotos had no chance of running into anyone of the opposite sex.

You might be thinking that Tolotos surely must have left Mount Athos during his lifetime, and therefore have run into a woman at some point in his life.

However, the tale goes that Tolotos never left during his whole 82 years.

Although he could learn about the world via books, it is said that Tolotos never saw many things in his lifetime, including cars, planes and films.

He passed away in 1938, and was given a special send-off by the monks.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

One of 2024’s biggest action shows is now available to stream at home

One of 2024’s biggest action shows is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

Elon Musk

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

No, Donald Trump’s election hasn’t saved a bunch of American jobs at Ford

Donald Trump

No, Donald Trump’s election hasn’t saved a bunch of American jobs at Ford

By Tom Victor

The 10 most burning climate questions COP26 must address

Climate Change

The 10 most burning climate questions COP26 must address

By Charlie Herbert

Dakota Johnson speaks out after being dragged into Johnny Depp case after video goes viral

Amber Heard

Dakota Johnson speaks out after being dragged into Johnny Depp case after video goes viral

By Kieran Galpin

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin calls for more EU immigration due to shortage of staff

EU

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin calls for more EU immigration due to shortage of staff

By Charlie Herbert

Billionaire businessman has decided to give away $1 million every week

billionaire

Billionaire businessman has decided to give away $1 million every week

By Charlie Herbert

World’s richest countries agree ‘historic’ tax on giant firms

Amazon

World’s richest countries agree ‘historic’ tax on giant firms

By Simon Lloyd

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By Charlie Herbert

Saving Private Ryan voted the best war movie ever made

Saving Private Ryan voted the best war movie ever made

By Stephen Porzio

PlayStation Plus announces huge discount price for limited time

PlayStation Plus announces huge discount price for limited time

By Nina McLaughlin

McDonald’s to axe ‘best ever burger’ next week

Burgers

McDonald’s to axe ‘best ever burger’ next week

By Charlie Herbert

Petition to scrap the licence fee charge reaches over 11,000 signatures

BBC

Petition to scrap the licence fee charge reaches over 11,000 signatures

By Charlie Herbert

People are just discovering ‘best show on Netflix’ as huge spin-off confirmed

People are just discovering ‘best show on Netflix’ as huge spin-off confirmed

By George McKay

MORE FROM JOE

Controversial World Cup ref Craig Joubert will take charge of an important Six Nations tie

England Rugby

Controversial World Cup ref Craig Joubert will take charge of an important Six Nations tie

By Kevin Beirne

Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving Man City

Barcelona

Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving Man City

By Simon Lloyd

Adidas unveil official 2022 World Cup match ball

2022 FIFA World Cup

Adidas unveil official 2022 World Cup match ball

By Callum Boyle

With no fuss and no fanfare, Andy Robertson became the solution to a Liverpool problem

Andy Robertson

With no fuss and no fanfare, Andy Robertson became the solution to a Liverpool problem

By Simon Lloyd

Peter Schmeichel has changed his Twitter bio in honour of son Kasper winning the league

Kasper Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel has changed his Twitter bio in honour of son Kasper winning the league

By Matt Tate

Game of Thrones have approached Prince Harry about appearing in the show

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones have approached Prince Harry about appearing in the show

By JOE

Load more stories