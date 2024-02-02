Man lived for 82 years without ever knowing what a woman looked like

The story of a man who lived for a whopping 82 years without ever knowing what a woman looked like has been doing the rounds on the internet this week.

Mihailo Tolotos was born around 1856, but his mother tragically died in childbirth.

Tolotos was left as an orphan as a result, but he was soon adopted by Orthodox Monks.

The Monks lived in Mount Athos monastery, which is located in Greece.

Tolotos spent his childhood abiding by the rules of the monastery where he lived.

One of the laws of the location was that no woman was ever allowed to set foot in the monastery’s grounds, which naturally meant Tolotos had no chance of running into anyone of the opposite sex.

You might be thinking that Tolotos surely must have left Mount Athos during his lifetime, and therefore have run into a woman at some point in his life.

However, the tale goes that Tolotos never left during his whole 82 years.

Although he could learn about the world via books, it is said that Tolotos never saw many things in his lifetime, including cars, planes and films.

He passed away in 1938, and was given a special send-off by the monks.