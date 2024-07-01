Man who claims to be King Charles and Camilla’s son shares ‘new evidence’ he is their child

He has gone viral for claiming to be the illegitimate son of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

His Facebook page dedicated to the claim has 27,000 followers.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day was born in Britain but now resides in the UK.

Dorante-Day was adopted at around eight months old in 1966. King Charles and Queen Camilla were 17 and 18, respectively.

He claims that in the months before his birth, King Charles went to Australia to study. In the meantime, Queen Camilla disappeared from the public eye.

Furthermore, the 57-year-old said that he was approached by an American woman and a private investigator in 2023.

The woman also claimed to be an illegitimate child of the Royal Family. She said she was the daughter of Prince Philip.

The woman had used an investigator to track Dorante-day down in Queensland. She had travelled from the US to compare samples of their DNA.

However, Dorante-Day believed it to be a scam, and was concerned it was an “illegal attempt to procure my DNA.”

Even so, he is determined to get a paternity test to prove his true parenthood and plans to compare his DNA with Prince Harry’s.

“At the end of the day, I feel like he just might be as keen as I am to expose what Charles and Camilla and the powers that be have done to me. The injustice,” he said in an interview with 7News.

Until then, Dorante-Day continues to post comparison pictures of himself and the King and Queen on his Facebook page.

“So many features I can trace, not just to me but to our children, and with many members of both families! The more weight Charles loses from his face the more he looks like me!” he wrote.