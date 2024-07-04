Man carrying replica Master Sword from Legend of Zelda sentenced to 4 months in prison

He said he had purchased it as a ‘fidget toy’

A man has been sentenced to four months in prison for carrying a replica of the Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda.

Anthony Bray, 48, was arrested by Warwickshire Police on July 2 in Nuneaton after CCTV operators alerted authorities to him carrying something in his hand.

Bray approached officers with the six-inch blade in his hand and was arrested for carrying it. He told police it was a “fidget toy” he had bought online, which he used to keep his hands busy.

Upon closer examination, it turned out the knife was a sheathed replica of the Master Sword used by Link in the hit The Legend of Zelda video games.

Police said the blade was inside a sheath and could be released with the press of a button.

A report from Warwickshire Police said: “Despite admitting that it could be perceived as threatening if someone else saw it, Bray insisted during his interview that he would not have used it as a weapon.”

The man was sentenced to four months behind bars on June 28 and was also ordered to pay a “victims surcharge” of £154.

Sgt Spellman of the Patrol Investigations Unit said “We take a zero tolerance to bladed articles in public, and Bray has fallen afoul of this.

“It is possible to find fidget toys that aren’t six-inch blades. It is possible not to walk down the street holding them out in front of you.

“With a bit more self-awareness, Bray could have avoided contact with us completely.”