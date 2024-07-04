Search icon

News

04th Jul 2024

Man carrying replica Master Sword from Legend of Zelda sentenced to 4 months in prison

Charlie Herbert

Man carrying replica Master Sword from Legend of Zelda sentenced to 4 months in prison

He said he had purchased it as a ‘fidget toy’

A man has been sentenced to four months in prison for carrying a replica of the Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda.

Anthony Bray, 48, was arrested by Warwickshire Police on July 2 in Nuneaton after CCTV operators alerted authorities to him carrying something in his hand.

Bray approached officers with the six-inch blade in his hand and was arrested for carrying it. He told police it was a “fidget toy” he had bought online, which he used to keep his hands busy.

Upon closer examination, it turned out the knife was a sheathed replica of the Master Sword used by Link in the hit The Legend of Zelda video games.

Police said the blade was inside a sheath and could be released with the press of a button.

A report from Warwickshire Police said: “Despite admitting that it could be perceived as threatening if someone else saw it, Bray insisted during his interview that he would not have used it as a weapon.”

The man was sentenced to four months behind bars on June 28 and was also ordered to pay a “victims surcharge” of £154.

Sgt Spellman of the Patrol Investigations Unit said “We take a zero tolerance to bladed articles in public, and Bray has fallen afoul of this.

“It is possible to find fidget toys that aren’t six-inch blades. It is possible not to walk down the street holding them out in front of you.

“With a bit more self-awareness, Bray could have avoided contact with us completely.”

Related links:

WATCH: How I Made It To The Top At One Of Europe’s Most Dangerous Prisons

Topics:

Gaming,Legend of Zelda,Sword,warwickshire police

RELATED ARTICLES

EA set to introduce in-game ads in FC25

EA SPORTS

EA set to introduce in-game ads in FC25

By Harry Warner

Fallout season 2 set to hit screens much sooner than fans expected

Entertainment

Fallout season 2 set to hit screens much sooner than fans expected

By Ryan Price

Cristiano Ronaldo launches free to play game that will rival EAFC series 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo launches free to play game that will rival EAFC series 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jay Slater’s mum shares how they will use remaining GoFundMe donations

gofundme

Jay Slater’s mum shares how they will use remaining GoFundMe donations

By Ryan Price

Mark Cavendish breaks Tour de France all-time stage wins record

Cycling

Mark Cavendish breaks Tour de France all-time stage wins record

By Harry Warner

Couple win fight to give baby ‘banned’ name after registrar tried to stop them

Baby Names

Couple win fight to give baby ‘banned’ name after registrar tried to stop them

By Nina McLaughlin

Ed Byrne delays UK show to give fans more time to vote in election

Ed Byrne

Ed Byrne delays UK show to give fans more time to vote in election

By Simon Kelly

The six seats to watch out for at the 2024 general election

Conservative Party

The six seats to watch out for at the 2024 general election

By Charlie Herbert

World record 420,000,000 Mbps internet speed has been hit in Japan

Internet

World record 420,000,000 Mbps internet speed has been hit in Japan

By Ryan Price

Jude Bellingham ‘set for a five-figure fine’ but will escape ban after X-rated gesture against Slovakia

Jude Bellingham ‘set for a five-figure fine’ but will escape ban after X-rated gesture against Slovakia

By Jacob Entwistle

Man City’s Ederson in talks with Saudi Pro League club

Ederson

Man City’s Ederson in talks with Saudi Pro League club

By Jacob Entwistle

Gareth Southgate set for shock switch to a back three for Switzerland game

England (football)

Gareth Southgate set for shock switch to a back three for Switzerland game

By Charlie Herbert

Cast confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

menendez brothers

Cast confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

By Charlie Herbert

France vs Italy Euro 2000 – Who’s Missing?

Euros

France vs Italy Euro 2000 – Who’s Missing?

By Colin McDonnell

Labour on course to win biggest majority of any party since 1832

Conservative Party

Labour on course to win biggest majority of any party since 1832

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Antiques Roadshow expert issues warning over valuation of Rolling Stones photo

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert issues warning over valuation of Rolling Stones photo

By JOE

Jay Slater’s mum shares how they will use remaining GoFundMe donations

gofundme

Jay Slater’s mum shares how they will use remaining GoFundMe donations

By Ryan Price

Mark Cavendish breaks Tour de France all-time stage wins record

Cycling

Mark Cavendish breaks Tour de France all-time stage wins record

By Harry Warner

Joao Palhinha set to join Bayern Munich in £47 million deal

Bayern Munich

Joao Palhinha set to join Bayern Munich in £47 million deal

By Zoe Hodges

Expert says parents should ask babies for permission before changing their nappies

Australia

Expert says parents should ask babies for permission before changing their nappies

By Callum Boyle

Couple win fight to give baby ‘banned’ name after registrar tried to stop them

Baby Names

Couple win fight to give baby ‘banned’ name after registrar tried to stop them

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories