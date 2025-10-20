Major UK restaurant falls into administration with 68 branches at risk

Hundreds of jobs are at risk

A major UK restaurant has fallen into administration putting 68 branches of the chain at risk.

The restaurant owner of Pizza Hut UK has appointed today (20 October) FTI Consulting as administrators to oversee the next steps.

Soon after the company went into administration, the chain’s global owner Yum! intervened to save 64 dine-in restaurants, although still leaves 68 locations at risk.

This furthermore puts 741 jobs at risk.

Only the restaurant chain is affected by the collapse with the takeaway branches set to be unaffected by the financial issues.

A spokesperson for the pizza chain told The Sun: “Today we announce the acquisition of the Pizza Hut dine-in operations through a pre-packaged administration, after FTI was announced today as administrators of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee of Pizza Hut dine-in restaurants.

“We are pleased to secure the continuation of 64 sites to safeguard our guest experience and protect the associated jobs.”

“Approximately 2,259 team members will transfer to the new Yum! equity business, including above-restaurant leaders and support teams.”

The dine-in division of the pizza giant has around 140 locations across the UK.

Meanwhile, the company has around 320 takeaway locations.