Major American fast food chain to launch first site in UK

‘I can’t wait to show London what we’re all about’

An iconic American fast food chain is finally launching its first site in the UK.

Raising Cane’s is not only a favourite among celebrities such as Snoop Dogg and Travis Kelce, but it’s acquired over five million followers on social media.

Finally, its first UK flagship is due to open next year, marking the brand’s European debut.

You’ll be able to bag your Raising Cane’s chicken fingers in London’s Piccadilly Circus, where the Angus Steakhouse used to be.

Opening at 21-22 Coventry St, the new site will be bright and bold, fitting right into its opulent West End location.

Many will know and love Raising Cane’s for its ‘Craveable Chicken Finger Meals’ and five core menu products.

These include its Crispy Chicken Fingers, which have been marinated for more than 24 hours and are hand-breaded.

Then there’s the iconic Buttery Cane’s toast, which is thick-sliced white bread covered in butter and then grilled until golden or crispy.

Another staple is the Coleslaw, which they say is hand-mixed and freshly made.

And of course, you can’t forget the Crispy crinkle-cut fries, which are served hot and salted.

There is also the number one “most craveable sauce” in the restaurant industry, also known as the Cane’s Sauce.

To true Raising Cane’s tradition, the Piccadilly Circus site will also feature curated memorabilia and decor to pay homage to the location’s community, history and icons.

AJ Kumaran, Raising Cane’s co-CEO and COO, said: “Bringing Raising Cane’s to the UK has been a dream of ours for many years, and we’re excited to officially open the doors to our UK flagship late next year.

“We love the vibrant and eclectic atmosphere of Piccadilly Circus and are looking forward to marking this milestone with a flagship in the heart of London.

“With more than 950 restaurants across the US and the Middle East, Europe presents an excellent expansion opportunity as we embark on this next phase of growth, and we’re excited to begin that growth with the UK.”

The popular franchise was founded in 1996 in Louisiana by Todd Graves.

Graves wanted to present a Chicken Fingers-focused concept.

Raising Cane’s first flagship restaurant opened in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which Graves built from the ground up.

He said: “When I started Raising Cane’s 29 years ago, I never imagined we’d grow to where we are today as we announce our expansion into the UK with the opening of our UK flagship in iconic Piccadilly Circus.

“The demand from our customers and fans in the UK has been incredible, and I can’t wait to show London what we’re all about,” per The Sun.