MAFS couple spark rumours that they are back together as fans spot ‘huge’ clue

MAFS fans are living in hope that Rozz and Thomas are back together

Rozz and Thomas were one of MAFS’ most loved couples this year, but both viewers and Thomas alike were left heartbroken after Rozz revealed she couldn’t stay with him.

The florist said that she couldn’t imagine herself having kids with him.

After the episode aired, Thomas wrote a lengthy message on Instagram addressing their split.

“Tonight was really hard. I could only watch snippets on my phone from the garage whilst working out haha,” he said.

“During my time with @rozzdarlington, I struggled massively to open myself up. It’s something I’ve always struggled to do. My mum says hugging my is like hugging an ironing board sometimes hahaha.

“But with @rozzdarlington, she made me feel safe to do so. She taught me to be open and honest, something I’ve really struggled to do, especially in relationships.

“She gave me my confidence back. Something I will forever be thankful for. She showed me I could really give my heart to someone completely and fully. I am sure I did that with her.

“I’m sad but @rozzdarlington you’ve given me so much and you’ve nothing to be sorry for.”

Rozz wrote in her own post: “All I can say is I’m sorry @thomaskriaras I’ve said it 100 times and I will continue to be. You need to be prioritised!!!

“You are a truly amazing person with the kindest heart and I will never hold you back from finding your happiness.

“I will always be your biggest cheerleader and I know we have a special friendship that will truly last forever no matter what anyone says. I’m honoured to be partnered with you, I’m lucky, grateful and appreciate you always!”

However, fans think there might still be hope for the pair’s relationship.

Rozz’s parents even joined the duo for their meal.

Fans also noted how happy the pair looked, and took to the comments section of their latest post to let them know their thoughts!

“I think the Internet would be beside themselves if you ever got back together,” one person put.

A second said: “Please tell me there is still hope.”

While a third put: “Oh please! Just get back together, you guys are perfect for each other.”