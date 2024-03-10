Search icon

10th Mar 2024

Luke Littler hits 9-darter and wins title on European Tour debut

Joseph Loftus

Southampton

Luke Littler has done it.

Luke Littler has beaten Rob Cross with a stunning 9-dater in the Belgian Darts Open at just 17-years-old.

Littler was crowned the champion after beating Cross 8-7 in an epic final.

The youngster hit a stunning nine-darter on the way to victory on his debut in the European Tour.

Littler kicked off the battle by claiming the first leg while Cross broke to take the next two.

Cross then made it a hat-trick before Littler came back, winning the next three legs to take the lead in the game.

Then Cross miraculously came back but was stumped when Littler threw a nine-darter to go ahead again.

Cross still didn’t fade away as he hit an 11-darter and broke Littler’s throw taking it to 7-6 but… and of course there’s a but, Cross failed to check-out 100 and Littler levelled it all over again.

Littler then did enough in the final leg and took home the crown on the European Tour.

Is there anything this kid can’t do?

