Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Sad news just in.

Tributes have flooded in following the death of actress Jo Bacon who has died.

Joanna ‘Jo’ Bacon had roles in EastEnders, The Bill, and the Horrible Histories movie, reports the Mirror.

She was was 72.

Bacon also played Natalie’s mum in Love Actually and features in the iconic scene when Hugh Grant, playing the Prime Minister, knocks on the door of their house in London.

She had other roles in Casualty, Pie In The Sky, Little Britain, and A Touch Of Frost.

Paying tribute to Bacon, one wrote: “Jo’s talent as an actor was a gift that she shared with the world. On stage and on screen, she brought us joy, laughter, and inspiration, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of everyone she reached.

“She was a woman of many talents and facets, and I would like to share with you a description of Jo, given by Gill, one of her lifelong friends: ‘Jo’s life was a wonderful, elaborate, kaleidoscope with different sections for each of her passions and only Jo was at the centre and could see and enjoy the whole kaleidoscope. In many ways Jo was a contradiction – a flamboyant extrovert, a superb wit, a natural communicator and yet, at the same time, an introspective loner.

“We all thought we knew her so well but, in reality, we each only knew and loved one aspect of her.’”

Jo was diagnosed with cancer in January and speaking at the time said that she has no regrets.

She said: “I have had a brilliant life. I have been so lucky to do the things I have done and to have met the wonderful people I have met. I have no regrets.”