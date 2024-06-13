Search icon

News

13th Jun 2024

Lionel Messi confirms surprise retirement plan

Harry Warner

Lionel Messi

The little magician has decided his footballing fate

Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will end his career in America with Inter Miami.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked for a long time with a move to his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys, however has squashed any rumour of a retire to his native Argentina by committing his future to the MLS franchise.

The 36-year-old described that he is “a little bit scared” of the thought of retiring from football.

The Argentinian wizard said: “Inter Miami will be my last club. I love playing football. I enjoy everything even more because I am aware that there is less and less left, I’m not ready to leave football. I’ve done this all my life, I love playing football, I enjoy training, the day-to-day, the matches … And yes, there’s always a little bit of fear that it’s all over.”

Messi arrived at Inter Miami in 2023 from PSG and is contracted at the club until 2025.

He will once again be an integral part of Argentina’s national side that will fight for the Copa America which will be hosted in the USA and starts on June 20.

Messi seems to be enjoying his football over in America, helping to build a dream team which includes many of his former Barcelona teammates such as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

The franchise that was founded by England legend David Beckham played its first match in March 2020, and has made Lionel Messi the jewel in the crown of their squad, not only helping to improve performances on the match, but equally to grow the commercial profile of the club exponentially.

The Argentinian has won one trophy in Miami, the Leagues Cup in 2023 which is disputed between the MLS and the Mexican Liga MX.

He has made 25 goal contributions in 15 games this season for Inter Miami, showing that class really is permanent.

Lionel Messi

Topics:

Argentina,Football,Inter Miami,Lionel Messi,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

Football

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

Air Travel

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

By Charlie Herbert

Rishi Sunak’s closest aide bet on July election three days before it was announced

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak’s closest aide bet on July election three days before it was announced

By Charlie Herbert

Rishi Sunak trolled as people realise he was 18 when Sky was widely available in UK

Conservative

Rishi Sunak trolled as people realise he was 18 when Sky was widely available in UK

By Ryan Price

YouTuber Niko Omilana named as candidate in multiple constituencies

General Election

YouTuber Niko Omilana named as candidate in multiple constituencies

By Callum Boyle

Support floods in for Si King as he goes back to work without Dave Myers

BBC

Support floods in for Si King as he goes back to work without Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

By Harry Warner

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

2024 Olympics

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

By Charlie Herbert

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

willem dafoe

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

Beer

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

Entertainment

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

By Ryan Price

Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

BBC

Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

By Charlie Herbert

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

celebrity

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

By Ryan Price

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

BBC

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

By Stephen Porzio

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

Air Travel

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories