Lewis Capaldi issues statement after taking indefinite break from music

New music is on the way from Lewis Capaldi!

Lewis Capaldi issued an update to fans just months after making the difficult decision to temporarily step away from music due to health issues.

The singer is struggling with Tourette syndrome and he revealed last summer that it was beginning flare up ‘quite badly’ while he was performing on stage.

In a New Year’s Eve post on Instagram, Capaldi gave fans some positive news; saying he’s ‘more excited than ever to return’ to the stage but that he will be taking some more time to ‘look after himself’.

Despite confirming that he would not be returning immediately, he thrilled fans by saying he plans to make a come back ‘in the not too distant future.’

He also confirmed that he is releasing some new music in the meantime, and said: “I’ve decided it would be a shame for these extra five songs, which are so incredibly special to me, to sit on my hard drive, never to see the light of day.”

His new music will be released at midnight (New Year’s Day), and the 27-year-old hopes it will quench his fans’ thirst for new songs during his time away.

Speaking about his eventual return, he then explained: “I want to make absolutely sure I’m 100% before getting back out there again properly for more shows and doing what I love more than anything!”

His full statement on Instagram this morning read:

“Firstly, I want to start this by saying I hope you’re all doing well out there, I’ve missed you!

“As most of you will know, I’m currently taking some time off to focus on my health and wellbeing and it’s been going great! I’ve been working with some incredible professionals to help me learn about and cope better with my Tourette’s and anxiety issues.

“I’m really happy to say I’ve noticed a marked improvement in both since I decided to take some time off back in June.

“I was completely overwhelmed by the reaction to the news that I was taking a break and genuinely want to thank each and every one of you who reached out, left a comment, tweet or dm wishing me well, the support was like nothing I’ve ever experienced and has made me more excited than ever to return to doing what I love at some point in the not too distant future.

“For now though I just want to say another massive thank you for the support on my second album.

“This album was a scary one for me – if you saw the film I made on Netflix you probably know this already.

“But I was absolutely terrified of disappointing you all, afraid of not living up to expectations and in all honesty scared that the whole thing would be a complete flop. But thanks to all of you, it wasn’t.

“It’s mind blowing to see the songs on this album still resonating with so many of you despite the fact I’ve not been out there promoting it or touring, it means the world to me.

“Which brings me to the reason for this big bastard of a letter I’m writing…”

He continued: “Prior to my decision to f**k off for a bit, I’d always hoped to release an extended version at some point! “After some back-and-forth about whether or not it was the right thing to do, I’ve decided it would be a shame for these extra five songs, which are so incredibly special to me, to sit on my hard drive, never to see the light of day.

“With that, I’m absolutely over the moon to announce that ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent (Extended Edition)’ will be yours to listen to tomorrow on New Year’s Day!

“For now I’m going to continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself, maybe writing some music and taking a moment to reflect on some of the most incredible years of my life.

“I want to make absolutely sure I’m 100% before getting back out there again properly for more shows and doing what I love more than anything!

“These songs mean the world to me and I’d be gutted if I’d not been able to share them.

“Hope this tides you all over until we can get in a room and sing them together some day very soon!

“‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent (Extended Edition)’ out at midnight. Happy New Year!”