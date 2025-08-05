Last minute Oasis tickets are available to buy for their Edinburgh shows.

Oasis are taking their tour to Edinburgh

Oasis are continuing their huge comeback tour with three nights at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

The tour initially sold out when tickets went on sale, with unprecedented demand for tickets for the group’s first shows in 15 years.

But as the tour has kicked off fans have been able to secure last-minute tickets through a number of ways.

This includes the likes of Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan resale platform, Twickets, and resale sites like Viagogo and StubHub.

They’ll perform in Edinburgh on 8-9 August and 12 August as part of the ongoing tour, before heading to Dublin and onto North America.

If you’re still trying to secure Oasis Edinburgh tickets then you can find out everywhere you can get them below.

Can I get Oasis tickets for Edinburgh?

Resale websites such as Viagogo, Vivid Seats, and StubHub allow fans to buy resale tickets from other fans.

At the time of writing there’s availability for all three shows on the resale sites, with the cheapest ticket at the £243 price mark for the Edinburgh shows. With the cheapest tickets available from Viagogo here.

However, it’s important to note that ticket conditions can prohibit resale after initial purchase unless it’s through ‘official’ outlets like Ticketmaster or Twickets.

Fans intending to buy tickets for live events such as Oasis through resale websites should check the ticket terms and conditions, to confirm whether resale is prohibited, before they buy.

Ticket terms and conditions can be checked with the original seller, such as Ticketmaster or Live Nation. If resale is prohibited, tickets bought second-hand could be voided and admission to the event refused.

What about Twickets?

Yes, you can purchase resale tickets through fan-to-fan resale site Twickets. This platform allows fans to list their tickets at face value or less – so you won’t be ripped off by any hidden charges.

Artists regularly team up with Twickets as their official resale site for their tours including Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.

The catch is that tickets are often snapped up quickly on Twickets, but you can set up an alert to your phone and email that will let you know when tickets have been listed for Oasis.

Just set up and account via Twickets here and once you’ve done that you can create the alert.

After wrapping up shows in Cardiff, Manchester, and London, the group will continue the tour with shows in Scotland, Ireland, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia:

8-9 August – Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

12 August – Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

16-17 August – Dublin, Croke Park

24-25 August – Toronto, Rogers Stadium

28 August – Chicago, Soldier Field

31 August – East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium

1 September – East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium

6-7 September – Los Angeles, Rose Bowl

12-13 September – Mexico City, Estadio GNP Seguros

27-28 September – London, Wembley Stadium

21 October – Seoul, Goyang Stadium

25-26 October – Tokyo, Tokyo Dome

31 October – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

1 November – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

4 November – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

7-8 November – Sydney, Accor Stadium

15-16 November – Buenos Aires, Estadio Mâs Monumental

19 November – Santiago, Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

22-23 November – São Paulo, MorumBIS