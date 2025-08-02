Search icon

Oasis in ‘negotiations’ to add more dates after hugely successful 2025 reunion tour

Sammi Minion

Their tour may just ‘Live Forever.’

The Oasis ‘Live 25’ reunion tour has been the biggest musical event of the summer in the UK, with hundreds of thousands of fans have flocked to packed out arenas across the country to re-live all of the rock band’s greatest hits.

Shows in Cardiff, Manchester, and London so far have given fans the first opportunity to see Oasis since the band split up in 2009.

While the tour had been scheduled to conclude later this year — after heading up to Edinburgh, returning to London and finishing in Dublin — that schedule has been thrown into doubt by a claim that another European city may get their own Oasis tour dates.

Oasis are set to tour North America in 2026, but there are currently no official plans in place for them to venture into mainland Europe.

According to a politician from Rome in Italy though, this plan could be about to change.

Rome City Councillor for Major Events, Alessandro Onorato said: “Oasis in the capital? These are live shows for companies that organise events all over the world, and the financial aspect is crucial. Negotiations are underway.

“Organising a large event in Rome is very complicated; in the past, Rome has been the ‘city of missed opportunities.'”

It may be that we have to take Onorato’s claim with a pinch of salt however.

It has has been previously stated that Oasis’ reunion will end after the last of the planned tour dates.

Oasis’ manager, Alec McKinlay said: “This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press. It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to.

“No, there’s no plans for any new music.”

McKinlay’s claim has been disputed too, by none other than Liam Gallagher himself.

The band’s lead singer said: “The only people that will be making any kind of decisions on the future of OASIS will be ME n RKID [Noel] so let’s just take it one day at a time.”

