Yes, you read that right!

Lab-grown teeth could become an alternative for fillings in humans, as scientists have made a new discovery.

Scientists at King’s College London and Imperial College London have identified a way to improve the environment needed to grow teeth in the lab.

The team introduced a specialised biomaterial that helps cells to communicate with each other.

The cells instruct others to differentiate into a tooth cell, mimicking the natural signalling in tooth development.

This has brought scientists a step closer to replicating the tooth growing process outside the body.

In a statement, Xuechen Zhang, from the Faculty of Dentistry, Oral & Craniofacial Sciences at King’s College said: “Previous attempts had failed as all the signals were sent in one go. This new material releases signals slowly over time, replicating what happens in the body.”

The team have successfully created the environment needed to grow teeth, and now must overcome the challenge of getting them from the lab into a patient’s mouth.

“We have different ideas to put the teeth inside the mouth. We could transplant the young tooth cells at the location of the missing tooth and let them grow inside the mouth.

“Alternatively, we could create the whole tooth in the lab before placing it in the patient’s mouth. For both options, we need to start the very early tooth development process in the lab,” he continued.

The world leading research has found that while implants and fillings are fixed and cannot adapt over time, a lab-grown tooth made from a patient’s own cells could integrate seamlessly into the jaw, repairing itself like a natural tooth.

“Lab-grown teeth would naturally regenerate, integrating into the jaw as real teeth. They would be stronger, longer-lasting, and free from rejection risks, offering a more durable and biologically compatible solution than fillings or implants,” added Zhang.

Different researchers are using several approaches to tackle the tooth regeneration dilemma, with some even suggesting that tooth regrowth drugs could be released by 2030.

However, before all that a long road of clinical trials and regulation challenges need to be overcome.

For now, best of to stick to a good dental routine!