25th Dec 2023

King Charles to make history in today’s Christmas speech

Joseph Loftus

It’s to send a powerful message

King Charles is set to make his second Christmas speech at 3pm today and this year history will be made.

When he made his first Christmas address to the nation last year, Charles stood to deliver his message, marking a difference from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who typically sat.

This year however, King Charles is set to do something for the first time ever which he hopes will send a powerful message about the environment.

While the monarch tends to deliver their speech in a Christmassy setting, this year King Charles will reportedly stand in front of a still-living tree.

The speech will be delivered from a room in Buckingham Palace with the tree used as a backdrop.

The tree is said to be decorated with natural ornaments made from sustainable materials and will hopefully send a message of sustainability to those watching at home.

The tree that will feature in the speech will have been dug up at the roots so that it can be replanted and used again in subsequent years.

The plan is for the tree to return to the soil after Christmas, meaning it’ll get years of use as a Christmas tree without having to be chopped down and killed.

What he’ll talk about in the speech remains unknown, however the Christmas address is typically used a vessel for the monarch to talk about issues that are relatable to us humble commoners.

While the Royal Family are not supposed to get overly involved with politics, Charles has been a longtime vocal supporter of environmental causes so there’s a lot of speculation this could be on the cards for 3pm.

The only way to know for sure is to keep your eyes peeled at 3pm sharp.

