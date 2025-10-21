Key claims we learned from Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

Giuffre died in April

The posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre has been published today, six months after her death.

Giuffre’s account, titled Nobody’s Girl, includes details of her alleged sexual encounters with the former Duke of York, Prince Andrew.

The key areas covered by the new memoir have been broken down for the first time by Sky News.

The release of Giuffre’s posthumous memoir comes days after Friday’s announcement that the prince would renounce his titles following a discussion with King Charles.

In an announcement, Prince Andrew made clear he “vigorously denied the accusations against” him, despite the change to his royal status.

Giuffre died by suicide in April of this year and is reported to have told the co-author of the book it was her “heartfelt wish” for Nobody’s Girl‘s to still be published even in the event of her death.

Key claims from the memoir:

At the very beginning of the book, Giuffre wrote about the difficulties she faced escaping the powerful control of disgraced New York financier Jeffrey Epstein and his assistant Ghislaine Maxwell.

An excerpt details: “In my years with them, they lent me out to scores of wealthy, powerful people. I was habitually used and humiliated – and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied.

“I believed that I might die a sex slave.”

Later in the memoir, Giuffre describes the circumstances that lead to her first alleged meeting with Prince Andrew in 2001.

Giuffre says that Maxwell told her: “Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince”.

While Prince Andrew has always denied knowing Giuffre, her memoir claims that when she and the then Duke of York first met, he correctly guessed her age as being 17, before commenting “my daughters are just a little younger than you.”

As part of the memoir, Giuffre went on to recount a memory attending a nightclub alongside the prince, saying: “He was sort of a bumbling dancer, and I remember he sweated profusely.”

In a 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Matilis, Andrew denied the claim before saying he suffered from a condition which meant he was unable to sweat.

Giuffre adds that when she and the prince returned home, “he seemed in a rush to have intercourse.”

“Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour.”

“The next morning, it was clear that Maxwell had conferred with her royal chum because she told me: “‘You did well. The prince had fun’.”

Giuffre includes the following description of Andrew as: “Friendly enough, but still entitled”.

She also claims he acted “as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.”

Per the memoir, Epstein paid Giuffre $15,000 for “servicing the man the tabloids called ‘Randy Andy'”.

In the aforementioned Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew said the alleged encounter could not have happened because he was at a Pizza Express in Woking for his daughter Beatrice’s birthday party on the day in 2001.

The other alleged sexual encounters

Giuffre also describes two other alleged sexual encounters with the prince, in New York a month later, and on Epstein’s infamous island when she was 18.

The third encounter is desribed by Giuffre as an “orgy” with “approximately eight other young girls” all of whom “appeared to be under the age of 18” that “didn’t really speak English.”

What prompted Giuffre to go public with her claims

Back in 2011, Giuffre says she saw an image of Andrew walking alongside Jeffrey Epstein in New York’s Central Park, despite the financier having been jailed for procuring underage girls in Florida just two years earlier.

The memoir reads: “It seemed that being a sex offender had not eroded Epstein’s social cachet one bit.

“The two-one punch of the photo in Central Park and the details of that A-list party knocked me off the fence I’d been straddling. I told Churcher [Mail On Sunday Journalist Sharon Churcher] I’d go on the record.”

Giuffre‘s plans for Crown money

The memoir does not divulge the full amount of money that Virgina Giuffre was paid in her settlement, but does make clear how it was “his mother, the Queen of England, [who] had footed the bill”.

She wrote:”I look forward to disseminating some of the Crown’s money to do some good.

She added: “Now that my settlement from Prince Andrew has come through, I have begun the slow process of turning my fledgling foundation, Soar, into a professionally run organisation.

“My goal is for Soar to combat human trafficking by supporting organisations that focus on prosecution, protection, and prevention.”

Buckingham Palace are yet to make any public comment regarding the new memoir.

Giuffre died in April in Australia, as confirmed by her family.