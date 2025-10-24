Search icon

24th Oct 2025

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Erin McLaughlin

Kevin Bacon was left baffled after taking a DNA test

Finding out that you’re related to someone that you know is mad enough, but how would you feel if you found out you were cousins with your wife?

Well, that exact thing happened to Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

The pair appeared on the PBS programme Finding Your Roots back in 2013, and it was discovered that the duo were distantly related.

Presenter Henry Louis Gates Jr showed Sedgwick a photo of one of her cousins, declaring: “And his name is Kevin Bacon.”

Before you think there’s anything dodgy going on, Bacon is Sedgwick’s 9th cousin once removed, so it’s understandable that they weren’t aware of the relation before.

“See. I knew it! I knew it! I knew it! I knew it! I knew it,” Sedgwick declared following the revelation.

“As long as we’re not first cousins, it’s fine,” she added.

This wasn’t the only shocker for Bacon, though, as he found out he had yet more acting relatives.

“You and Brad Pitt are 13th cousins twice removed,” Gates explained to the Footloose actor.

And that wasn’t all.

“You and President Obama share a common ancestor named Anthony Woolhouse. You are 12th cousins, three times removed,” Gates concluded.

“No kidding. I knew I wasn’t getting enough respect,” Bacon joked in response.

Kevin Bacon,Kyra Sedgwick,Marriage,Wife

