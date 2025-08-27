Search icon

News

27th Aug 2025

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

JOE

Kevin Bacon was left baffled after taking a DNA test

Finding out that you’re related to someone that you know is mad enough, but how would you feel if you found out you were cousins with your wife?

Well, that exact thing happened to Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

The pair appeared on the PBS programme Finding Your Roots back in 2013, and it was discovered that the duo were distantly related.

Presenter Henry Louis Gates Jr showed Sedgwick a photo of one of her cousins, declaring: “And his name is Kevin Bacon.”

Before you think there’s anything dodgy going on, Bacon is Sedgwick’s 9th cousin once removed, so it’s understandable that they weren’t aware of the relation before.

“See. I knew it! I knew it! I knew it! I knew it! I knew it,” Sedgwick declared following the revelation.

“As long as we’re not first cousins, it’s fine,” she added.

This wasn’t the only shocker for Bacon, though, as he found out he had yet more acting relatives.

“You and Brad Pitt are 13th cousins twice removed,” Gates explained to the Footloose actor.

And that wasn’t all.

“You and President Obama share a common ancestor named Anthony Woolhouse. You are 12th cousins, three times removed,” Gates concluded.

“No kidding. I knew I wasn’t getting enough respect,” Bacon joked in response.

Topics:

Kevin Bacon,Kyra Sedgwick,Marriage,Wife

RELATED ARTICLES

Bride-to-be reveals incredibly unfortunate new name she’ll have after marriage

Marriage

Bride-to-be reveals incredibly unfortunate new name she’ll have after marriage

By Sammi Minion

Bonnie Blue’s estranged husband reveals what he thinks of her career

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue’s estranged husband reveals what he thinks of her career

By JOE

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Marriage

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Funeral director ‘took bodies of babies and arranged them in living room’

Funeral director

Funeral director ‘took bodies of babies and arranged them in living room’

By JOE

Tommy Robinson will not face charges over alleged assault 

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson will not face charges over alleged assault 

By Bill Curtis

Shooting at US primary school described as ‘horrific act of violence’

News

Shooting at US primary school described as ‘horrific act of violence’

By Sammi Minion

Notorious bodybuilder Akinwale Arobieke found dead aged 64

sensitive

Notorious bodybuilder Akinwale Arobieke found dead aged 64

By Sammi Minion

Nigel Farage to miss first week of Parliament – as he jets off to America again

News

Nigel Farage to miss first week of Parliament – as he jets off to America again

By Harry Warner

Burning Man festival’s Orgy Dome destroyed by dust storm

Festivals

Burning Man festival’s Orgy Dome destroyed by dust storm

By Sammi Minion

Funeral director ‘took bodies of babies and arranged them in living room’

Funeral director

Funeral director ‘took bodies of babies and arranged them in living room’

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 61

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 61

By Stephen Porzio

Tommy Robinson will not face charges over alleged assault 

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson will not face charges over alleged assault 

By Bill Curtis

The FootballJOE Quiz #39: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #39: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Shooting at US primary school described as ‘horrific act of violence’

News

Shooting at US primary school described as ‘horrific act of violence’

By Sammi Minion

Notorious bodybuilder Akinwale Arobieke found dead aged 64

sensitive

Notorious bodybuilder Akinwale Arobieke found dead aged 64

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

Affiliate

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Nigel Farage to miss first week of Parliament – as he jets off to America again

News

Nigel Farage to miss first week of Parliament – as he jets off to America again

By Harry Warner

Burning Man festival’s Orgy Dome destroyed by dust storm

Festivals

Burning Man festival’s Orgy Dome destroyed by dust storm

By Sammi Minion

Bonnie Blue says she’s slept with celebrities who have girlfriends

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue says she’s slept with celebrities who have girlfriends

By Nina McLaughlin

Bullfighter, 22, gored to death during debut performance

Bull fighting

Bullfighter, 22, gored to death during debut performance

By Sammi Minion

Louis Theroux to explore the impact of online misogyny on young boys in new documentary

Adolescence

Louis Theroux to explore the impact of online misogyny on young boys in new documentary

By Ava Keady

Load more stories