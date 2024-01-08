Kelly Clarkson says she doesn’t let her kids use social media while living with her

‘Not under my roof.’

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that she does not allow her kids to use social media while they live with her.

“That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye,” the 41-year-old explained to People.

“So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].”

Clarkson explained that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, whom she co-parents her kids with, has also banned social media.

“My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either,” she said.

“I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.”

Clarkson has 2 kids with Blackstock – a daughter, River, who was born in 2014, and a son Remington, who they welcomed in 2016.

The singer has pulled no punches when it comes to her parenting beliefs.

She previously opened up about not being afraid to spank her children if they misbehave.

“I’m not above a spanking, which people aren’t necessarily into. I don’t mean hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking,” she told Atlanta Radio station 94.1 in 2018.

“My parents spanked me, and I did fine in life, and I feel fine about it, and I do that as well.

“That’s a tricky thing, when you’re out in public, because then people are like, they think that’s wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking.”