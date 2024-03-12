Katie Price hit with substantial fine for driving without license and insurance

It’s going from bad to worse for Katie Price.

Katie Price has been handed a huge fine after being found guilty of yet another driving offence, this time for driving without insurance and without a valid driver’s license.

The 45-year-old bankrupt former glamour model drove a Range Rover on August 2 2023 on the A14 bypass in Kettering, Northamptonshire when she was recognised by a police officer at a petrol station.

Magistrates in Northampton tried Price, who was absent from the court, and found her guilty after being shown CCTV footage of the model stepping out of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Back in 2021, Price was banned from driving for two years after crashing her BMW. She was also handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified.

During that appearance in court, the jury heard that Price had five previous driving bans.

Following on from today’s hearing people are calling for Price to be put behind bars.

Speaking to the MailOnline, John Scruby, from the Campaign Against Drink Driving, said: “It’s absolutely ridiculous. It’s time that people realise that she is not going to listen and will keep doing this again and again.

“She will carry on breaking the law and the only way to stop her is to put her behind bars.”

Just last week Price was again in the news when a judge ruled that she had to give up 40% of her income to repay debts.

The High Court heard that the former glamour model had previously reached an agreement over her debts but failed to pay the agreed amounts.

The BBC reports that four companies, including OnlyFans and Backgrid, have now been ordered to put 40% of her earnings towards repayments.

Price, formally known as Jordan, was declared bankrupt back in 2019.

Barrister Darragh Connell told a specialist bankruptcy judge that the previous agreement required Price to make three years worth of monthly payments of £12,500 with a lump sum on top.

Price failed to make these payments.

The four companies which are providing her income at the time of writing include OnlyFans and the celebrity news agency Backgrid.

Judge Catherine Burton concluded that these companies were “obligated to deduct 40% of the income due to be paid to Ms Price” every month for the next 36.

OnlyFans did not dispute the order.

Last year Price said that she was “fed up” of being threatened with legal action and would happily go to prison to get it over and done with.

Read next: