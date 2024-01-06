Search icon

News

06th Jan 2024

Katie Price cancels £80 event just hours before it was due to start

Joseph Loftus

Fans are gutted

Katie Price has devastated fans after cancelling her makeup masterclass just hours before it was due to start.

The glamour model and reality star has been touring the country recently to meet fans and share her beauty secrets.

When she was due to take her tour to Birmingham today (January 6), reports emerged that the sold-out event was cancelled at last minute without an explanation.

Price was set to be joined by her make-up artist, Fern Howe-Shepherd, where they would share their top looks and explain how to create them.

Those attending with a VIP ticket were also allowed to meet Katie and have a photo with the star too.

The class, which was set to take place at Iron House in Birmingham today, was cancelled, with a spokesperson from the venue telling The Sun, they said: “It’s been cancelled today to be re-scheduled at a later date, but that’s not yet been confirmed. All ticket holders were informed today.”

Understandably, fans were left devastated by the news with one person writing “Has it been cancelled???” while another added: “Hope I get a refund – I’m dying to go – it was a Christmas present.”

Someone else commented: “Don’t the tickets say no refund? I’m sure when she did this before she gave no refunds or rescheduled.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

By Simon Kelly

Netflix viewers all have the same question after finishing Fool Me Once

Netflix viewers all have the same question after finishing Fool Me Once

By Joseph Loftus

Petition to strip ex-Post Office boss of CBE reaches over 700,000 signatures after ITV drama

Petition to strip ex-Post Office boss of CBE reaches over 700,000 signatures after ITV drama

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Barack Obama has just laid an utterly brutal putdown on Donald Trump

Barack Obama

Barack Obama has just laid an utterly brutal putdown on Donald Trump

By Mike Wright

Ukrainian president turns down evacuation request, says ‘send ammunition’

Russia

Ukrainian president turns down evacuation request, says ‘send ammunition’

By Simon Bland

Playboy has gone back on their naked women policy in the magazine

Playboy

Playboy has gone back on their naked women policy in the magazine

By Joe Harrington

Public money pays for Boris Johnson’s £100k personal photographer

Boris Johnson

Public money pays for Boris Johnson’s £100k personal photographer

By Reuben Pinder

US education board gets proposal to rename slavery ‘involuntary relocation’

Board of Education

US education board gets proposal to rename slavery ‘involuntary relocation’

By Kieran Galpin

Birmingham Children’s Hospital worker held over ‘poisoning’ of child

Birmingham

Birmingham Children’s Hospital worker held over ‘poisoning’ of child

By Steve Hopkins

Wife of actor Christian Oliver issues statement after he’s killed in plane crash with daughters

Wife of actor Christian Oliver issues statement after he’s killed in plane crash with daughters

By Kat O'Connor

Post Office under criminal investigation for potential fraud over Horizon scandal

Post Office under criminal investigation for potential fraud over Horizon scandal

By Joseph Loftus

Eerie final Instagram post by Christian Oliver before horror crash

Eerie final Instagram post by Christian Oliver before horror crash

By Joseph Loftus

Michael Bolton reveals he was diagnosed with brain cancer

Michael Bolton reveals he was diagnosed with brain cancer

By Joseph Loftus

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver and two daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver and two daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix true crime doc that left USA viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ is finally coming to UK this weekend

Netflix true crime doc that left USA viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ is finally coming to UK this weekend

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Timmy Matley of The Overtones has died aged 36

overtones

Timmy Matley of The Overtones has died aged 36

By Cathy Donohue

Kid Cudi calls Kanye West a ‘f*****g dinosaur’ as Ye amps up Pete Davidson beef

Beef

Kid Cudi calls Kanye West a ‘f*****g dinosaur’ as Ye amps up Pete Davidson beef

By Danny Jones

‘I never want to think that my grandchildren could one day end up standing at a football match’

Hillsborough

‘I never want to think that my grandchildren could one day end up standing at a football match’

By JOE

Why Ed Woodward pulled the plug on Man United’s Erling Haaland move

Borussia Dortmund

Why Ed Woodward pulled the plug on Man United’s Erling Haaland move

By Simon Lloyd

Here’s what some of the UK’s most memorable Eurovision entrants are up to now

Eurovision

Here’s what some of the UK’s most memorable Eurovision entrants are up to now

By JOE

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest record should finally expose a damning theory

Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest record should finally expose a damning theory

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories