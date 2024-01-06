Katie Price cancels £80 event just hours before it was due to start

Fans are gutted

Katie Price has devastated fans after cancelling her makeup masterclass just hours before it was due to start.

The glamour model and reality star has been touring the country recently to meet fans and share her beauty secrets.

When she was due to take her tour to Birmingham today (January 6), reports emerged that the sold-out event was cancelled at last minute without an explanation.

Price was set to be joined by her make-up artist, Fern Howe-Shepherd, where they would share their top looks and explain how to create them.

Those attending with a VIP ticket were also allowed to meet Katie and have a photo with the star too.

The class, which was set to take place at Iron House in Birmingham today, was cancelled, with a spokesperson from the venue telling The Sun, they said: “It’s been cancelled today to be re-scheduled at a later date, but that’s not yet been confirmed. All ticket holders were informed today.”

Understandably, fans were left devastated by the news with one person writing “Has it been cancelled???” while another added: “Hope I get a refund – I’m dying to go – it was a Christmas present.”

Someone else commented: “Don’t the tickets say no refund? I’m sure when she did this before she gave no refunds or rescheduled.”