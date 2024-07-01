Search icon

Football

01st Jul 2024

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

Harry Warner

He’s being investigated for the celebration

Jude Bellingham could face a ban for the x-rated gesture he made towards the crowd after England’s comeback win against Slovakia yesterday.

Bellingham made the gesture, which could potentially breach the “basic rules of decent conduct” set by UEFA, after scoring his spectacular equaliser in the 95th minute.

The gesture saw the England and Real Madrid midfielder grab his crotch which many Slovakians believe was directed towards the Slovakia bench.

However, Bellingham has claimed that the gesture was an inside joke aimed towards his close friends that were sat in the stand.

He said on X: “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game.

“Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

In a statement UEFA have said: “A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham.”

Related links:

Bellingham has done the celebration before in a game for Real Madrid so there is precedent for the gesture, however it up to UEFA to deem whether that reasoning excuses the player from punishment.

England fans will be hoping the 21-year old England star will avoid a ban ahead of a difficult game against Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Bellingham is one of only two players to score for England at Euro 2024 and is the only reason The Three Lions are yet to go home.

The midfielder scored a header to beat Serbia in England’s opening game and of course his spectacular bicycle kick against Slovakia.

England face Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday at 5pm.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Cristiano Ronaldo labelled ’embarrassing’ for childlike behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo labelled ’embarrassing’ for childlike behaviour

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe confronts Jan Vertonghen seconds after Belgian’s own goal

Kylian Mbappe confronts Jan Vertonghen seconds after Belgian’s own goal

By Jacob Entwistle

Roy Keane claims England are ‘living in cuckoo land’

England (football)

Roy Keane claims England are ‘living in cuckoo land’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

The number of games Jude Bellingham will miss if UEFA punish England star for x-rated gesture

England (football)

The number of games Jude Bellingham will miss if UEFA punish England star for x-rated gesture

By Callum Boyle

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

England

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

By Harry Warner

Granit Xhaka major doubt for England vs Switzerland

England

Granit Xhaka major doubt for England vs Switzerland

By Callum Boyle

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Football

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

By Harry Warner

The number of games Jude Bellingham will miss if UEFA punish England star for x-rated gesture

England (football)

The number of games Jude Bellingham will miss if UEFA punish England star for x-rated gesture

By Callum Boyle

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

England

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

By Harry Warner

McDonald’s to launch new 50th anniversary menu featuring the return of 3 legendary burgers

McDonalds

McDonald’s to launch new 50th anniversary menu featuring the return of 3 legendary burgers

By Zoe Hodges

Season 2 of one of the best Irish gangster shows drops on Netflix today

kin

Season 2 of one of the best Irish gangster shows drops on Netflix today

By Simon Kelly

Granit Xhaka major doubt for England vs Switzerland

England

Granit Xhaka major doubt for England vs Switzerland

By Callum Boyle

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

Gladiator

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

sir david attenborough

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

By Charlie Herbert

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

maya hawke

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

Blair Witch

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

By JOE

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

kerrang!

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories