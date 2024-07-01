Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

He’s being investigated for the celebration

Jude Bellingham could face a ban for the x-rated gesture he made towards the crowd after England’s comeback win against Slovakia yesterday.

Bellingham made the gesture, which could potentially breach the “basic rules of decent conduct” set by UEFA, after scoring his spectacular equaliser in the 95th minute.

The gesture saw the England and Real Madrid midfielder grab his crotch which many Slovakians believe was directed towards the Slovakia bench.

🥱❌- An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.🤝🏽 https://t.co/H8sETMkPoi — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) June 30, 2024

However, Bellingham has claimed that the gesture was an inside joke aimed towards his close friends that were sat in the stand.

He said on X: “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game.

“Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

In a statement UEFA have said: “A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham.”

Bellingham has done the celebration before in a game for Real Madrid so there is precedent for the gesture, however it up to UEFA to deem whether that reasoning excuses the player from punishment.

England fans will be hoping the 21-year old England star will avoid a ban ahead of a difficult game against Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Bellingham is one of only two players to score for England at Euro 2024 and is the only reason The Three Lions are yet to go home.

The midfielder scored a header to beat Serbia in England’s opening game and of course his spectacular bicycle kick against Slovakia.

England face Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday at 5pm.