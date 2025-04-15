Johnny Depp returns to Hollywood for the first time since Amber Heard lawsuit

He’s currently shooting an action-thriller with Penélope Cruz.

Three years on from a highly-publicised defamation triumph over ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is looking to reignite his Hollywood star in the film Day Drinker.

In a freshly released first-look photo, the Oscar-nominated actor dons a salt and pepper visage as Kelly, the mysterious character who meets Madelyn Cline’s cruise ship bartender Lorna before they’re both inadvertently tangled up in a criminal plot.

Penélope Cruz, who has worked with Depp on three previous occasions in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express, plays Cara Lauzzana.

Day Drinker is being directed by Marc Webb, whose most recent project was the live-action Disney flick Snow White starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, which Peter Dinklage called “f**king backwards” in its depiction of dwarves.

“I’m excited to be starting production with Johnny, Madelyn, Penélope, and this incredible cast,” Webb said in a statement as filming got underway in Spain this week. “We’re in a beautiful location with a fantastic crew and a thrilling, ferocious story to tell. This is gonna be fun.”

John Wick producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, and Prisoners producer Adam Kolbrenner are behind this one, while The Gorge‘s Zach Dean wrote the screenplay.

Day Drinker marks the first time in seven years that Depp has entered the Hollywood system – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald providing his last major role as the eponymous dark wizard; its sequel recasting the character in the form of Mads Mikkelsen in light of the Heard court case.

“Job wise, it’s obviously super interesting and nice,” the Danish star told Entertainment Tonight back in 2020.

“It’s also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad. I wish both of them the best. These are sad circumstances. I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon.”