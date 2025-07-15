Search icon

News

15th Jul 2025

John Torode sacked as presenter of MasterChef

Sammi Minion

He follows Gregg Wallace out the door 

Australian celebrity chef John Torode has been fired by the BBC over his use of ‘racist language.’

The broadcaster upheld a complaint against Torode that was investigated as part of the inquiry into his Masterchef co-star Gregg Wallace. 

Torode haș already commented on the allegation saying he does not remember the incident. 

Adding: “I do not believe that it happened.”

His firing plunges the BBC’s flagship cooking show into crisis after more than 40 separate allegations emerged against Gregg Wallace for a range of forms of inappropriate behaviour. 

Wallace also denies the claims, and came under fire last year when he said all of the allegations against him were from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age.”

If Masterchef is now to return to British screens it will have to be in an all-new format with new hosts. 

Topics:

BBC,Entertainment,MasterChef,TV

