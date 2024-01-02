Japan Airlines says all 379 people on burning plane have been evacuated

Concerns are growing for the passengers of another plane however

Earlier this morning, footage emerged showing a plane seemingly bursting into flames upon landing at an airport near Tokyo, Japan.

Footage shared online shown the Japan Airlines flight engulfed in flames as it crossed the runway at Haneda Airport, Ota City, Tokyo.

All passengers who were on board the flight have been evacuated, Japan Airlines has said



All passengers who were on board the flight have been evacuated, Japan Airlines has said



Multiple videos show the plane skidding across the runway as a fireball erupts.

It has now been confirmed that all 379 passengers on board the burning plane have been evacuated, however concerns are growing for the passengers of another plane.

Video: a JAL plane caught fire while landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport this evening. Fire crews are on scene trying to extinguish the blaze. pic.twitter.com/YCVB4tPMRL — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) January 2, 2024

According to BBC News, NHK, citing authorities, said the plane may have collided with another aircraft after landing at Haneda. It’s reported, though not confirmed, that this could have been a Japanese Coast Guard plane.

The Coast Guard plane was on its way to deliver aid to the earthquake-hit Noto penisula.

A Japan Airlines jet is on fire at Tokyo Haneda Airport. 🇯🇵 🚨 ✈️ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FaUAd7sERb — Cole Cameron (@colecameron) January 2, 2024

The plane, Japan Airlines Flight 516, departed from New Chitose airport at 16:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and was scheduled to land at Haneda at 17:40.