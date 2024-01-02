Japan Airlines says all 379 people on burning plane have been evacuated

Concerns are growing for the passengers of another plane however
Earlier this morning, footage emerged showing a plane seemingly bursting into flames upon landing at an airport near Tokyo, Japan.
Footage shared online shown the Japan Airlines flight engulfed in flames as it crossed the runway at Haneda Airport, Ota City, Tokyo.
Multiple videos show the plane skidding across the runway as a fireball erupts.
It has now been confirmed that all 379 passengers on board the burning plane have been evacuated, however concerns are growing for the passengers of another plane.
According to BBC News, NHK, citing authorities, said the plane may have collided with another aircraft after landing at Haneda. It’s reported, though not confirmed, that this could have been a Japanese Coast Guard plane.
The Coast Guard plane was on its way to deliver aid to the earthquake-hit Noto penisula.
The plane, Japan Airlines Flight 516, departed from New Chitose airport at 16:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and was scheduled to land at Haneda at 17:40.