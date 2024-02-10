Jamiroquai musician Derrick McIntyre dead in car crash

Breaking news.

Jamiroquai musician, Derrick McIntyre, has died at the age of 66 following a car crash.

McIntrye’s family and the Hertfordshire Police confirmed his death this week with Jamiroquai frontman, Jay Kay, also paying tribute.

McIntyre’s family said in a statement: “Our dad, Derrick McIntyre, was a proud dad, husband, brother, son, uncle, grandfather and friend. He had a passion for music, playing the bass guitar for most of his life and blessing tracks with his groovy bassline for folks such as Jamiroquai, Roy Ayers, Beverley Knight and many more.

“Dad was a great man who influenced many that came into contact with him, inspiring and encouraging every chance he could.”

It is with great sorrow that I hear the sad news of Derrick McIntyre’s passing. He was a joy to work with and a superbly talented musician. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow musicians who worked with him. Thinking of you at the great gig in the sky Derrick. J pic.twitter.com/qG2j7g2g1O — Jamiroquai (@JamiroquaiHQ) February 9, 2024

The statement continued: “No amount of words can sum up just how special our dad was to us all – not only within our individual bonds, but as a whole. We will forever miss his love, humour and presence and will continue to spread his light. Until we meet again.”

Herfordshire Police also commented on the news, writing: “The family of an ‘inspiring’ man who sadly died in a collision in Bushey have paid tribute. Derrick McIntyre, aged 66, who lived in Watford, was involved in the collision on the morning of 2 February and sadly passed away at the scene.”

The Road Policing Unit’s Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “Our thoughts remain with Derrick’s family and friends at this sad time. Our officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and we are still appealing for information. If you were driving in the area and saw what happened, or have any dash cam footage that might help our investigation, please contact us.”

McIntyre famously played bass on the hit album Dynamite and also featured on released by Will Young, Emeli Sande, and Beverly Knight.

Rest in peace.