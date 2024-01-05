It’s been 24 years since Angelina Jolie shocked world by kissing brother and declaring love for him

The images are infamous

It has been 24 years since Angelina Jolie left the world shocked by kissing her brother on the Oscars red carpet.

Jolie was just 24 herself at the time of the infamous moment, which left viewers totally shellshocked.

Her older brother Haven, who was 26 at the time, also works in acting, and is known for his roles in Monster’s Ball, Original Sin and Stay Alive.

However, what Haven is arguably most known for is the night when his sister publicly declared her love for him.

“I’m so in love with my brother right now.”

After winning the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Girl, Interrupted, Jolie was being interviewed backstage about her achievement.

However, the young star was rather flustered, and came out with something that some might deem a form of word vomit.

“I’m in shock, and I’m so in love with my brother right now,” she said.

“He just held me and said he loved me, and I know he’s so happy for me. And, um, thank you for that.”

Later on, Jolie once again left people rather baffled as she kissed her brother on the mouth right in front of the cameras.

When questioned about the moment later that year, Jolie said it came down to ‘brotherly love’.

“My parents really loved that moment, and that’s what will always matter,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Haven also spoke out about the kiss to the Daily Mail in 2007.

“I did not give Angie a French kiss,” he said.

“It was something simple and lovely. She was about to go off to Mexico to finish filming Original Sin with Antonio Banderas.

“I congratulated her on the Oscar win and gave her a quick kiss on the lips. It was snapped and became a big thing.”