Search icon

News

01st Oct 2025

Israeli warship ‘aggressively circles’ Greta Thunberg’s aid flotilla

Nina McLaughlin

“Interfering with our passage is unlawful and any attack or interception constitutes a war crime.”

Greta Thunberg’s Gaza aid flotilla has been ‘aggressively circled’ by an Israeli warship, the Global Sumud Flotilla says.

The group issued a statement, saying the captain of one of the vessels was forced to make a sharp manoeuvre in order to avoid a collision.

The warship came “dangerously close” to the vessel for several minutes, and onboard communications were disabled remotely.

The Israeli ship then proceeded to harass another vessel with similar manoeuvres.

“These reckless and intimidatory manoeuvres placed participants at serious risk,” the GSF says.

“Interfering with our passage is unlawful and any attack or interception constitutes a war crime.”

The GSF aims to break Israel’s naval blockade on the Gaza Strip, and deliver humanitarian supplies.

They they are entering a “high-risk zone” as they are now within 150 nautical miles from Gaza.

Italy, whose boats are escorting the flotilla, have issued a final warning for the group to turn back.

It comes after the flotilla was struck by drones.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement: “Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed and explosions heard from several boats.”

“We are witnessing these psychological operations firsthand, right now, but we will not be intimidated.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Disney+ has just added a new show that feels like a darker, funnier Ted Lasso

Streaming

Disney+ has just added a new show that feels like a darker, funnier Ted Lasso

By Stephen Porzio

Snapchat to introduce new £1.48 charge – here’s what it means

Snapchat to introduce new £1.48 charge – here’s what it means

By Joseph Loftus

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

TV star Joshua Allen has died aged 36

TV star Joshua Allen has died aged 36

By Joseph Loftus

British man ‘set US politician on fire’ leaving him with 60 per cent burns

America

British man ‘set US politician on fire’ leaving him with 60 per cent burns

By Harry Warner

Government introduces new law that stops people refilling sugary drinks at restaurants

Drinks

Government introduces new law that stops people refilling sugary drinks at restaurants

By Nina McLaughlin

Oktoberfest shut down after explosion leaves one dead

Europe

Oktoberfest shut down after explosion leaves one dead

By Harry Warner

Major change for booking GP appointments comes into force

doctors

Major change for booking GP appointments comes into force

By Harry Warner

David Lammy backtracks after Nigel Farage ‘Hitler Youth’ comments

David Lammy backtracks after Nigel Farage ‘Hitler Youth’ comments

By Harry Warner

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

By Joseph Loftus

King in the North: We asked Mancs if Andy Burnham should be Prime Minister

Andy Burnham

King in the North: We asked Mancs if Andy Burnham should be Prime Minister

By Charlie Herbert

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

TV star Joshua Allen has died aged 36

TV star Joshua Allen has died aged 36

By Joseph Loftus

Twice announce UK, Europe and US arena tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Twice announce UK, Europe and US arena tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Taylor Swift admits she refuses to wash one part of her body when she showers

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift admits she refuses to wash one part of her body when she showers

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Doja Cat ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Doja Cat ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Kids think you are officially old when you reach the age of 49

Age

Kids think you are officially old when you reach the age of 49

By JOE

British man ‘set US politician on fire’ leaving him with 60 per cent burns

America

British man ‘set US politician on fire’ leaving him with 60 per cent burns

By Harry Warner

Government introduces new law that stops people refilling sugary drinks at restaurants

Drinks

Government introduces new law that stops people refilling sugary drinks at restaurants

By Nina McLaughlin

The Cure announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Music

The Cure announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Amazon slashes price of Fire TV Stick – and it’s cheaper than Black Friday

Affiliate

Amazon slashes price of Fire TV Stick – and it’s cheaper than Black Friday

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories