Greta Thunberg’s Gaza flotilla struck by second drone, crew claims

The group claims a second boat has been hit by a drone

A second boat in the flotilla bound for Gaza has been hit be a suspected drone, the Global Sumud Flotilla claims.

The GSF for Gaza features 20 vessels carrying pro-Palestinian activists, including Greta Thunberg and Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham.

The group aims to break Israel’s naval blockade on the Gaza Strip, and deliver humanitarian supplies.

However, the GSF claims that a second one of their vessels, Alma, has been hit by a drone strike, just one day after they said their boat Familia Madeira, known as the Family Boat, was also hit.

The GSF shared a video purportedly showing the moment the alleged drone hit British-flagged vessel Alma.

“Following the drone strike on one of the Global Sumud Flotilla boats, crew members recovered a charred electronic device from the deck,” they added.

“While a full investigation is ongoing, the presence of such a device provides further indication that the boat was deliberately targeted.”

GSF says there were no injuries following the incident.

“An investigation is currently under way and when more information is available it will be released immediately,” they added.

The group also shared a video of the moment they say “the Family Boat was struck from above” on X.

Footage from another boat of our Flotilla shows the exact moment the Family Boat was struck from above. pic.twitter.com/qVpUyg56uP — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GlobalSumudFlot) September 9, 2025

However, Tunisia’s interior ministry claimed the report has “no basis in truth”, and says the fire broke out by itself on the vessel.

“I was sleeping when I heard this explosion,” journalist and activist Yusuf Omar said.

“A big explosion happened right next to our diesel tank. The neighbouring boats spotted a drone coming in. They said it flew above basically where I was sleeping, and then it went to the front and detonated,” he added.

The flotilla is due to arrive in Gaza this month, but it is unlikely to reach the Strip as Israeli forces will probably intercept the boats before they reach land.

The flotilla departed from Barcelona on August 31, carrying food, water and medicine.

However, they were forced to turn back just hours into the journey due to weather conditions. They continued the journey two days later.