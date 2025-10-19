Israel reportedly launches strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of ‘ceasefire violation’

An Israeli military official claims Hamas launched “multiple attacks” beyond the yellow line

Israeli military have reportedly launched strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire.

The Times of Israel reports that IDF troops came under fire in Rafah in southern Gaza, and that Israeli military then launched retaliatory strikes.

An Israeli military official says Hamas launched “multiple attacks” beyond the yellow line, which indicates areas under Israeli military control, in a “bold violation of the ceasefire”.

“The attacks included an RPG shot at a military force, and a sniper fire against a military force,” they added.

A senior official from Hamas said they are “committed to the ceasefire agreement”.

Neither the Hamas official nor the Israeli military official commented on the reported Israeli strikes in Gaza.

The reports come a week after the Donald Trump-brokered ceasefire agreement was signed, which he said marked a “new era of peace” for the Middle East.