Israel approves plan for Gaza ceasefire as Trump hails ‘everlasting peace’

The Israeli government has ratified a ceasefire with Hamas

The Israeli government has ratified a ceasefire with Hamas, paving the way to end the war in Gaza within 24 hours and free Israeli hostages within 72 hours after that.

The Israeli prime minister’s office has announced it “has just now approved the framework for the release of all of the hostages – the living and the deceased,” per Sky News.

Netanyahu’s cabinet met yesterday evening (October 9) to ratify the peace deal with Hamas after it was signed in Egypt yesterday morning.

What will happen next?

Now that Trump’s deal has been confirmed by Netanyahu’s government, here’s what will be expected to happen next.

An Israeli spokesperson said previously that a ceasefire would take effect “within 24 hours” of the cabinet meeting.

Therefore, Israel is expected to withdraw within 24 hours to the agreed-upon line, which Hamas has confirmed will happen in the course of today.

72 hours after that, all the Israeli hostages, both alive and dead, are expected to be released by Hamas. Israel says this could be on Sunday or Monday.

Once all of the hostages are released, Israel will liberate 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7.

Finally, humanitarian aid will be allowed to enter Gaza, allowing up to 600 trucks a day, according to both sides, per Sky News.

During a cabinet meeting yesterday evening, Trump took a victory lap on the agreement between Israel and Hamas to implement the first phase of his 20-point peace plan.

“Last night, we reached a momentous breakthrough in the Middle East, something that people said was never going to be done,” Trump said as he summoned his Cabinet for a meeting at the White House.

There was going to be “peace in the Middle East”, he said.

“I think it’s going to be a lasting peace, hopefully an everlasting peace,” he added, no ambition being too great, per The Guardian.