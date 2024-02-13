Inside ‘eerie’ block of flats where around 20,000 crammed into one building

It might be what the future looks like…

A block of flats in China has gone viral after a TikToker shared the reality of what life there is like.

Regent International complex in Hangzhou’s central business district, Qianjiang Century City, houses a whopping 20,000 people.

Yes, you read that right. The same amount of people that can live in a sizeable UK town all live in one building.

Another shocking factor is that those residents have no need to leave.

The 675ft tall building has everything its residents could possibly need inside, meaning they have no need to leave.

With 260,000 square metres of space, the building has capacity for up to 30,000 residents, although it is currently only home to 20,000.

The block of flats features all sorts of amenities, including a food court, supermarkets, internet cafes, nail bars and even swimming pools.

Although having everything in one building sounds like somewhat of a claustrophobic nightmare, the building might actually be what the future of housing looks like.

It has been dubbed the ‘the most sustainable living building on Earth,’ and flats inside can go for as little as £167 per month.

However, if you want to be able to have a window, or even stretch to the luxury of a balcony, then the more premium apartments go for around £445 per month, per the Chinese outlet Sin.

The majority of the building’s 36 to 39 floors are made up of students and graduates living there. Other common types of resident are said to be small business owners and young professionals.