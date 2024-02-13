Search icon

News

13th Feb 2024

Inside ‘eerie’ block of flats where around 20,000 crammed into one building

Nina McLaughlin

It might be what the future looks like…

A block of flats in China has gone viral after a TikToker shared the reality of what life there is like.

Regent International complex in Hangzhou’s central business district, Qianjiang Century City, houses a whopping 20,000 people.

Yes, you read that right. The same amount of people that can live in a sizeable UK town all live in one building.

Another shocking factor is that those residents have no need to leave.

The 675ft tall building has everything its residents could possibly need inside, meaning they have no need to leave.

With 260,000 square metres of space, the building has capacity for up to 30,000 residents, although it is currently only home to 20,000.

@galileo 20.000 Menschen unter einem Dach: Im Regent International Apartment Building der chinesischen Millionenmetropole Hangzouh ist das möglich. 😮 Könntest du mit so vielen Menschen zusammenwohnen? #Galileo #fyp #China #Wohnhaus #viraltiktok ♬ Originalton – Galileo

The block of flats features all sorts of amenities, including a food court, supermarkets, internet cafes, nail bars and even swimming pools.

Although having everything in one building sounds like somewhat of a claustrophobic nightmare, the building might actually be what the future of housing looks like.

It has been dubbed the ‘the most sustainable living building on Earth,’ and flats inside can go for as little as £167 per month.

However, if you want to be able to have a window, or even stretch to the luxury of a balcony, then the more premium apartments go for around £445 per month, per the Chinese outlet Sin.

The majority of the building’s 36 to 39 floors are made up of students and graduates living there. Other common types of resident are said to be small business owners and young professionals.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

By Callum Boyle

Radio legend Steve Wright has died aged 69

Radio legend Steve Wright has died aged 69

By Nina McLaughlin

Resurfaced clip shows moment James Corden was told Mathew Horne refused interview with him

Gavin & Stacey

Resurfaced clip shows moment James Corden was told Mathew Horne refused interview with him

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Viewers stunned as actual Neil the Baby from Gavin & Stacey auditions for The Voice

Viewers stunned as actual Neil the Baby from Gavin & Stacey auditions for The Voice

By Charlie Herbert

Sven Goran-Eriksson to manage Liverpool in charity match

Football

Sven Goran-Eriksson to manage Liverpool in charity match

By Callum Boyle

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift’s screentime for Super Bowl has been revealed following viewer complaints

American Football

Taylor Swift’s screentime for Super Bowl has been revealed following viewer complaints

By Charlie Herbert

Terrifying footage captures moment waterslide explodes into huge fireball

Sweden

Terrifying footage captures moment waterslide explodes into huge fireball

By Charlie Herbert

Supermarket closes after outbreak of spiders whose bite causes ‘permanent erections’

Erectile dysfunction

Supermarket closes after outbreak of spiders whose bite causes ‘permanent erections’

By JOE

All the movies and shows blocked on Netflix UK’s ad tier

Netflix

All the movies and shows blocked on Netflix UK’s ad tier

By Charlie Herbert

Bernie Ecclestone calls for Christian Horner to resign 

Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone calls for Christian Horner to resign 

By Callum Boyle

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

By Callum Boyle

Fans are only just learning why no team has ‘London’ in its name

Football

Fans are only just learning why no team has ‘London’ in its name

By Callum Boyle

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch’ stopped by ref in first round

Fighting

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch’ stopped by ref in first round

By JOE

Rockstar ‘cancels long-awaited project’ in favour of GTA 6

Rockstar ‘cancels long-awaited project’ in favour of GTA 6

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea break 118-year record with late win at Crystal Palace

Chelsea

Chelsea break 118-year record with late win at Crystal Palace

By Callum Boyle

Viewers stunned as actual Neil the Baby from Gavin & Stacey auditions for The Voice

Viewers stunned as actual Neil the Baby from Gavin & Stacey auditions for The Voice

By Charlie Herbert

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

Harry Potter

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

By Charlie Herbert

Supermarkets post warnings over national tea shortage

Sainsbury's

Supermarkets post warnings over national tea shortage

By Jack Peat

Sven Goran-Eriksson to manage Liverpool in charity match

Football

Sven Goran-Eriksson to manage Liverpool in charity match

By Callum Boyle

Archaeologists are too scared to look inside the tomb of China’s first Emperor

China

Archaeologists are too scared to look inside the tomb of China’s first Emperor

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories