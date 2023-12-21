Images show students hiding from gunman during Prague shooting

Numerous people are dead and many more injured

A shooting in central Prague has left numerous people dead and dozens more wounded.

Police have given no details about the victims of the circumstances surrounding the gunfire which broke out earlier this afternoon in the country’s capital.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan later confirmed that the gunman has been ‘eliminated’.

He added that there is no other suspect at the scene and there is no imminent further danger.

Terrifying footage from the scene of the attack has since been shared on local news showing some apparent students hiding on a ledge from the gunman on the other side.

BREAKING:



Reports of many killed in a mass-shooting at the Charles University of Prague, Czechia.



The pictures below show the shooter of the roof of the building and students trying to hide from him on a ledge high up in the air. pic.twitter.com/9K0ibvudGP — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 21, 2023

terrifying images from Prague pic.twitter.com/zthyPqRCvh — John Paul Newman (@johnpaul_newman) December 21, 2023

Students at the University of Prague climbed onto a ledge to hide from the gunman.



At least 11 dead including the suspect who fell from his rooftop position. pic.twitter.com/feofDoDTyy — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 21, 2023

🚨Breaking News🚨



A shooter has apparently killed a number of students at a Prague university. The killer has been "neutralised".



Here students are hiding on a ledge. pic.twitter.com/Pxa82x6vUO — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) December 21, 2023

Police said that officers were deployed to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The philosophical faculty of Charles University located at the square has been evacuated.

The square has been sealed off and police have urged people to leave the surrounding areas and stay inside.

Related links: