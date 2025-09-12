Iconic American food chain beloved by celebrities to open first site in UK

It’s set to open in London

One of the very best things about the ‘special relationship’ between the UK and the US is the range of great cultural imports we regularly receive from our friends across the pond.

From music and fashion, to Hollywood movies, we often get to enjoy the very best of everything American well ahead of the rest of the world.

None of that compares to the US-inspired food though.

Following the success of Popeyes, Wingstop, and Five Guys on British shores, another of the USA’s best-loved restaurant chains is in the process of opening up here in the UK.

Coyo Taco is a Miami-based food chain that serves up everything Mexican-style from tacos, burritos, quesadillas, to margaritas and much more.

In was founded in 2015 and has gone on to be a massive hit with the likes of Barack Obama, Will Smith and David Beckham ever since!

Excitingly this week, news has emerged that Coyo plans to launch in the UK with a flagship London restaurant.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 02: Former U.S. President Barack Obama arrives for lunch with Florida Democratic governor candidate Andrew Gillum at the Coyo Taco restaurant on November 02, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Former President Obama visited the area to campaign for U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum who are in tight races against their Republican opponents. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Plans for the first UK store are still in the early stages but a franchise deal has been struck with investment firm Kuvi Hospitality, meaning its only a matter of time before we get to enjoy Miami-style tacos on our streets.

Kuvi Hospitality is led by Shereen Ritchie, who recently told The Caterer: “Coyo Taco is more than a restaurant – it’s a cultural experience. The freshness of the food, the vibrancy of the speakeasy and the authenticity of its Mexican roots make it stand out from anything else in the UK market.

“It’s soulful, fun and full of energy. We believe Coyo Taco will strike a powerful chord with Londoners and has the potential to thrive nationwide.”