Search icon

News

12th Sep 2025

Iconic American food chain beloved by celebrities to open first site in UK

Sammi Minion

It’s set to open in London

One of the very best things about the ‘special relationship’ between the UK and the US is the range of great cultural imports we regularly receive from our friends across the pond.

From music and fashion, to Hollywood movies, we often get to enjoy the very best of everything American well ahead of the rest of the world.

None of that compares to the US-inspired food though.

Following the success of Popeyes, Wingstop, and Five Guys on British shores, another of the USA’s best-loved restaurant chains is in the process of opening up here in the UK.

Coyo Taco is a Miami-based food chain that serves up everything Mexican-style from tacos, burritos, quesadillas, to margaritas and much more.

In was founded in 2015 and has gone on to be a massive hit with the likes of Barack Obama, Will Smith and David Beckham ever since!

Excitingly this week, news has emerged that Coyo plans to launch in the UK with a flagship London restaurant.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 02: Former U.S. President Barack Obama arrives for lunch with Florida Democratic governor candidate Andrew Gillum at the Coyo Taco restaurant on November 02, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Former President Obama visited the area to campaign for U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum who are in tight races against their Republican opponents. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Plans for the first UK store are still in the early stages but a franchise deal has been struck with investment firm Kuvi Hospitality, meaning its only a matter of time before we get to enjoy Miami-style tacos on our streets.

Kuvi Hospitality is led by Shereen Ritchie, who recently told The Caterer: “Coyo Taco is more than a restaurant – it’s a cultural experience. The freshness of the food, the vibrancy of the speakeasy and the authenticity of its Mexican roots make it stand out from anything else in the UK market. 

“It’s soulful, fun and full of energy. We believe Coyo Taco will strike a powerful chord with Londoners and has the potential to thrive nationwide.”

Topics:

Food,food and drink,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

America

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

By Harry Warner

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

Army

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

By Sammi Minion

BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne dies aged 56

News

BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne dies aged 56

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

e cigarette

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

By Ava Keady

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

Eurovision

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

By Harry Warner

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

accommodation

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

By Ava Keady

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

flag

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

By JOE

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

America

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

By Harry Warner

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

America

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

By Harry Warner

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

e cigarette

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

By Ava Keady

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

Eurovision

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

By Harry Warner

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

accommodation

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

By Ava Keady

Sir David Jason to reprise Open All Hours role

David Jason

Sir David Jason to reprise Open All Hours role

By JOE

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

Affiliate

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

Affiliate

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

flag

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

By JOE

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

America

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

By Harry Warner

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

America

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

By Harry Warner

Everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day in October

Affiliate

Everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day in October

By Jonny Yates

One million FPL players all make the same transfer for GW4 as brand new record set

Fantasy Premier League

One million FPL players all make the same transfer for GW4 as brand new record set

By Sammi Minion

UEFA make major rule change just a week before Champions League returns

Champions League

UEFA make major rule change just a week before Champions League returns

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories