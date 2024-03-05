Iceland is banning mums from their stores this Mother’s Day

That’s why mums don’t go to Iceland.

Iceland have announced that all mum’s will be banned from entering their supermarkets across the UK this Sunday.

Why, because it’s Mother’s Day of course.

The family favourite supermarket have been known for their famous catchphrase (that’s why mums go to Iceland) for the last twenty years but now the retailer is doing a U-turn for one day only.

Announcing the apparent ban on Instagram, Iceland wrote: “It’s a fact that mums go to Iceland, however for one day only, we’re asking that they don’t go to Iceland. Sunday 10 March is Mother’s Day, and we don’t want any mums visiting our Iceland or The Food Warehouse stores.

“Instead, we want those icons that should be celebrated this Sunday to put their feet up.”

Despite only just announcing the ban, it appears that Iceland are already backtracking, after confessing: “Having said that, if you need some emergency Yorkshire puddings, you’ve ran out of toilet roll, or you want to treat yourself to a tub of ice cream, we’ll let you in for a couple of minutes…”

Executive Chairman of Iceland Foods, Richard Walker, said: “We know how important mums are and we know that mum’s shop at Iceland but this Mother’s Day, for one day only, we’re asking that they don’t.

“Instead send your loved ones, or alternatively, put it off until Monday.”

Stocks in Iceland have since plummeted since the announcement was made (jk).