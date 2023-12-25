Husband, wife and unborn baby killed in Christmas crash on way to share pregnancy news

A couple and their unborn baby have died in a horrific car crash just before Christmas.

The crash occured as the couple were on their way to share their pregnancy news.

Chloe Stott, 24, and her husband Parker, were making their way to spend the festive season with their families and to share the news.

As the couple made their way down Highway 93 they collided with a white Volvo lorry after failing to pass another car in the lane.

Chloe and her unborn baby were killed on impact while Parker was airlifted to hospital before dying shortly afterwards.

His family took to Instagram writing: “Early this morning, Parker went in for his 3rd surgery to do some clean up on his burns, as well as start on some skin grafting for his leg.

“At the completion of the surgery, the surgeons delivered the news that Parker’s injuries were even more extensive than what we were already aware of and the outlook was extremely bleak. A few hours later, we received the update that Parker’s vitals were dropping and he was going fast.

“We gathered around him as a family, kissed him, hugged him, held his hand, told him just how much we loved him and how proud we were of him. He is the strongest person and has fought so hard.

“At 6.47pm, Parker grew his angel wings to fly him to Heaven to be with his sweet love Chloe and their baby. He was also warmly welcomed by his father-in-law Sheldon, who he will finally get that chance to meet for the first time.

“As deeply saddened as we are to loose (sic) Parker, who had such a positive impact on so many people’s lives and brought us all so much happiness here on Earth, we are so thankful for God’s mercy that he gets to be with Chloe and relieved from all this pain. We know they are in a better place and get to be together.

“We know they will be watching over us, cheering us all on until we get to reunite with them again. We love you forever Chloe & Parker.”

Heartbreaking news.