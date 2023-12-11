Search icon

11th Dec 2023

Hunt launched for couple and baby ‘sleeping rough’ as tent found with cot inside

Nina McLaughlin

Police have launched an urgent search after learning of a couple sleeping rough with their baby

The alarm was raised after a collapsed tent was discovered alongside a travel cot in Queen’s Park in Brighton.

The family was last seen there, but Sussex Police now fear the trio may be sleeping rough without any shelter at all.

The authorities have completed searches from the air using drones and helicopters to try and locate the family.

CCTV footage is also being used to try and find the family’s current location.

DSI Kris Ottery from Sussex Police said in a statement: “We have released photographs of the tent and cot as an appeal to any members of the public who may have seen these items in the area in the past couple of weeks. If you recognise these items or the descriptions provided, please contact us.

“Our priority is ensuring the welfare of all three people, particularly given the recent adverse weather. We are conscious they may have moved on from the Queens Park area and may have sought shelter elsewhere in the Brighton area.”

The child is described as being a boy around 18 months old, with blond hair, rosy cheeks and pale skin. He was last seen wearing a thick red snowsuit and black or dark blue wellington boots.

His mother is said to be around 5ft, with blonde hair and a northern accent.

The father has been described as 6ft tall, and being in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with a scarf over his face.

The trio were last seen near the tennis courts in Queen’s Park.

Sussex Police are urging anyone with any information to call 999 with Operation Sorrel as the case reference.

