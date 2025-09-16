Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

It’s said to be the ‘world’s largest photo’ of the pair

The “world’s largest photo” of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump has been unveiled outside Windsor Castle ahead of Trump’s stay.

The political group Everyone Hates Elon posted a video yesterday (Monday, 15 September) showing the moment the 400 square-metre photo was placed outside Windsor Castle.

The intervention comes days before President Trump is due to arrive in the UK for a historic second state visit.

The campaign group placed the infamous photo of Trump and Epstein outside Windsor Castle in an attempt to “ruin Trump’s UK visit”.

Everyone Hates Elon raised £30,000 from the British public for the photo.

In recent weeks, the group had unveiled a memorial to Jeffrey Epstein at Trump’s Aberdeen golf course and hired a vehicle that depicted the viral image of Vance looking bald and bloated.

A spokesperson for Everyone Hates Elon, said: “It’s time to celebrate the special relationship – the relationship between pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump.

“Trump’s supporters are tearing themselves apart over the Epstein files. Now he’s hoping to escape it all to have tea with the King.

“But there’s no way we’re letting him use our country to polish his image.

“Most people here hate what he stands for, and we’ve no time for abusers.

“We’re ready to make sure Epstein haunts him everywhere he goes.”